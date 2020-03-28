Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy Fans Are Pumped About the Nintendo Switch and PS4 Release

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy fans are pumped for the Nintendo Switch release. The Internet is still quaking from the various reveals during the Nintendo Direct Mini yesterday. Some of the news that really got Twitter going was the arrival of Jedi Academy and the announcement of Star Wars Episode One Racer coming soon. Well, that's enough to get the fans in a lather. Then add in the reveals of the other indies, 2K Games’ bundles, and Xenoblade. It’s more than enough to make Nintendo fans feel like shouting it from the rooftops.

Comicbook.com’s Tyler Fischer reminds us that this move was forecasted a while ago: “As you may remember, it was announced that Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy was coming to the platform last year during a Nintendo Direct. More specifically, it was revealed it would follow the release of Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, which is already available on the platform. That said, there's been no official word of a Nintendo Switch release date for the game to date.”

The game's key features include:

Play with up to 16 online players in six online multiplayer modes including: Siege, Capture the Flag, and Free for All.

Customize your character by defining both look and gender before entering the Academy to learn the power and dangers of the Force.

Construct your own Lightsaber from handle to blade. As you progress, discover the power of wielding two Lightsabers or the ultimate double-bladed Lightsaber made famous by Darth Maul.

Interact with famous Star Wars characters in many classic Star Wars locations as you face the ultimate choice: fight for good and freedom on the light side or follow the path of power and evil to the dark side.

Of the more recent Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, our Tanner Dedmon called it a “redeeming, safe experience.”

“With the skillful, dynamic gameplay and the lukewarm story in the Star Wars timeline taken into consideration, the question of how this game holds up becomes a two-part query: is it a good game, and is it a good Star Wars game? The answer to the first question is an easy one. Heavy on adventure and cinematic style, Fallen Order is absolutely a game worth anyone’s time if you’ve got even an inkling of interest in Star Wars. You won’t feel left behind, thanks to the new characters, if you’re less familiar with Star Wars, and those who know the fandom inside and out will pick up on clever nods and filled-in blanks. You could remove the Star Wars wrappings and it’d still be a fantastic experience which could be construed as both a positive and a negative. So many Star Wars experiences are based off prior exposure now that it’d be nearly impossible for one person to have the same experience with this story as another, but even if you knock the story, everything else about the game is solid and worth your time.”

