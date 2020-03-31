PlayStation Fans React to Reported PS5 Price Reveal

According to a new rumor, the PlayStation 5 will cost $400. Whether this is true or not, who knows. That said, for now it's a price point that has the Internet talking. Over the past few months, analyst predictions and general scuttlebutt have been suggesting the console will cost $500. In other words, many are surprised to hear that Sony many come under expectations, much like it did in 2013 with the PS4, which cost only $400, $100 cheaper than the Xbox One.

As you would expect, the Internet by and large is thrilled with the latest rumor. $400 is not only a fair price point considering what the PS5 is packing, but when adjusted for inflation, it would make the console even cheaper than the PS4 was. Meanwhile, others are skeptical about the claim. Not only is the source a bit dicey, but $400 sounds too good to be true. And when something sounds too good to be true, it usual is, especially in the video game industry. After all, remember when everyone thought the PS5 would have universal backward compatibility with the PS4, PS3, PS2, and PS1?

Of course, for now, this price point should be taken with a massive grain of salt. Even if it's correct, it's subject to change. In other words, until you hear a price point directly from the mouth of Sony, don't get too excited. That said, if you're after confirmed information about the PS5, then be sure to check out our article, Every PS5 Game Confirmed So Far.