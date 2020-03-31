Twitch Prime Reveals Free Games for April

Twitch Prime today announced its upcoming free games and in-game loot for April, including more items for video games like Apex Legends, League of Legends, and Borderlands 3. As usual, many of these offers will be available to Twitch Prime members throughout April, with March's offerings disappearing as the month ends.

More specifically, Twitch Prime is offering Turok, Etherborn, Lightmatter, Earthlock, and Kathy Rain for free throughout April, and you can check out the full list of in-game loot, including when it's available, below:

Available Now:

Apex Legends - Mirage Lucky Charmer Skin

DOOM Eternal - Exclusive DOOMicom Slayer Master Collection

Borderlands 3 - Exclusive Superstrength Shotgun and 3 Golden Keys

Destiny 2 - Legendary Ship, Exotic Prometheus Weapon Ornament, Exotic Ghost

Rainbow 6 Siege - Pizza Party Skin and Charm for Mozzi

League of Legends Drop 3 - Mystery Skin Permanent

Teamfight Tactics Drop 3 - Mystery Little Legends Egg

Legends of Runeterra - Champion Card Slot, Expedition Run, Rare and Epic Card

Ring of Elysium Drop 3 - 3 Weapon Skins, Exclusive Equipment, 3 Supply Boxes

World of Tanks - Exclusive Care Package

Raid Shadow Legends - 6 Legendary ATK Artifacts, 3 3-Day XP Boosts

Black Desert Mobile Drop 7 - Karlstein Outfit and Chest

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Drop 1 - Hanzo Permanent Skin + Hero and Skin Trial Cards

Mafia City, Prime Bundle Drop 1: 50 Gold, 10k Cargo X5, 10K Cash X5, 5-Minute Building and 5-minute Training Speed-Up X2

April 1st:

Free Games with Prime - Turok, Etherborn, Light Matter, Earthlock, Kathy Rain

April 7th:

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Drop 2 - Amazon Prime Chest + Hero and Skin Trial Cards

April 10th:

Mafia City Prime Bundle Drop 2 - 50 Gold, 10k Cargo X5, 10K Cash X5, 5-Minute Building and 5-MInute Training Speed-Up X2

April 14th:

Black Desert Mobile Drop 8 - Epic Accessory Chest

April 21st:

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Drop 3 - Amazon Prime Chest + Hero and Skin Trial Cards

April 24th:

Mafia City Prime Bundle Drop 3 - 50 Gold, 10k Cargo X5, 10K Cash X5, 5-Minute Building and 5-MInute Training Speed-Up X2

As always, all of these offers and more will be available via Twitch Prime's "loot" page here when live, and, as indicated above, several of these are already available now!

What do you think about Twitch Prime's upcoming freebies? Are you a subscriber? Or do any of these make you want to subscribe? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

