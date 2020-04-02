2020 BAFTA Games Awards Winners Announced
The winners of the 16th annual BAFTA Games Awards have been announced. Given the number of video game awards shows this year, the nominees shouldn't come as too big of a surprise, at this point. Naturally, The Outer Wilds, Control, Death Stranding, Luigi's Mansion 3 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice were all nominated for a number of different awards, alongside several other critically acclaimed games released last year. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the festivities were held from host Dara Ó Briain's home, but what matters most were the evening's winners. The awards featured a number of notable upsets, and some surprising awards for some lesser-known titles.
In addition to the various game categories, a handful of awards were given out to various figures in the video game industry:
- BAFTA Fellowship: Hideo Kojima
- Best Performer in a Supporting Role: Martti Suosalo (Control)
- Best Performer in a Leading Role: Gonzalo Martin (Life is Strange 2)
Did your favorite game of 2019 take home any awards? What game do you think deserved better? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what games took home awards at the BAFTA Games Awards!
Best Music, Best Narrative, and Best Debut Game: Disco Elysium
Music Runners-up: Control, Death Stranding, Outer Wilds, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Wattam
Narrative Runners-up: Control, Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5), Outer Wilds, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Outer Worlds
Debut Game Runners-up: Ape Out, Death Stranding, Katana ZERO, Knights and Bikes, Manifold Garden
Best Evolving Game: Path of Exile
Runners-up: Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, Fortnite, No Man's Sky Beyond
Best Family Game: Untitled Goose Game
Runners-up: Concrete Genie, Knights and Bikes, Luigi's Mansion 3, Vacation Simulator, Wattam
EE Mobile Game of the Year: Call of Duty Mobile
Runners-up: Assemble With Care, Dead Man's Phone, Pokémon Go, Tangle Tower, What the Golf?
Best Animation: Luig's Mansion 3
Runners-up: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Control, Death Stranding, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Artisitic Achievement: Sayonara Wild Hearts
Runners-up: Concrete Genie, Control, Death Stranding, Disco Elysium, Knights and Bikes
British Game: Observation
Runners-up: DiRT Rally 2.0, Heaven's Vault, Knights and Bikes, Planet Zoo, Total War: Three Kingdoms
Audio Achievement: Ape Out
Runners-up: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Control, Death Stranding, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Untitled Goose Game
Best Multiplayer Game: Apex Legends
Runners-up: Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Luigi's Mansion 3, Tick Tock: A Tale for Two, Tom Clancy's The Division 2
Game Beyond Entertainment: Kind Words (lo-fi chill beats to write to)
Runners-up: Civilization VI: Gathering Storm, Death Stranding, Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5), Neo Cab, Ring Fit Adventure
Technical Achievement: Death Stranding
Runners-up: A Plague Tale: Innocence, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Control, Metro Exodus, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Original Property, Best Game Design, and Best Game: Outer Wilds
Original Property Runners-up: Baba Is You, Control, Death Stranding, Disco Elysium, Untitled Goose Game
Game Design Runners-up: Baba Is You, Control, Disco Elysium, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Wattam
Best Game Runners-up: Control, Disco Elysium, Luigi's Mansion 3, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Untitled Goose Game
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.