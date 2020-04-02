2020 BAFTA Games Awards Winners Announced

The winners of the 16th annual BAFTA Games Awards have been announced. Given the number of video game awards shows this year, the nominees shouldn't come as too big of a surprise, at this point. Naturally, The Outer Wilds, Control, Death Stranding, Luigi's Mansion 3 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice were all nominated for a number of different awards, alongside several other critically acclaimed games released last year. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the festivities were held from host Dara Ó Briain's home, but what matters most were the evening's winners. The awards featured a number of notable upsets, and some surprising awards for some lesser-known titles.

In addition to the various game categories, a handful of awards were given out to various figures in the video game industry:

BAFTA Fellowship: Hideo Kojima

Best Performer in a Supporting Role: Martti Suosalo (Control)

Best Performer in a Leading Role: Gonzalo Martin (Life is Strange 2)

