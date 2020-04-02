Magic The Gathering Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Trailer Released

Wizards of the Coast has released the launch trailer for Magic: The Gathering's next expansion set, Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths. This is the spring 2020 Magic: The Gathering expansion. The set will bring players to a brand new plane in the Magic: The Gathering multiverse. Ikoria is full of incredible monsters and the humans that bond with them. The set introduces players to Lukka, a proud member of the Coppercoats, the military unit that protects the city of Drannith from Ikoria’s savage monsters. Lukka’s world is forever changed when he forms a mystical connection with a ferocious, winged cat. Such bonds are treasonous in Drannith, forcing Lukka to flee from the very home he was sworn to protect. Now an outcast monster “bonder,” Lukka must survive the wilds of Ikoria with the help of planeswalker Vivien Reid.

Ikoria: Lair of the Behemoths will introduce some of Magic: The Gathering's biggest, fiercest monsters ever. A new Mutate mechanic helps players grow their monsters, and players can even create their own fearsome beasts.

Ikoria: Lair of the Behemoths will also feature Godzilla Series Monster cards, special cards featuring monsters from the Godzilla franchise. The cards will also be available in the Magic: The Gathering Arena digital iteration of the game. Each Godzilla Monster Series card features a monster from the Godzilla franchise pantheon as a Magic card from Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths. There will be a total of 16 Godzilla Series Monster cards available in English, and three more available exclusively in Japanese.

Fans can get Godzilla, King of the Monsters (while supplies last) by purchasing a draft booster pack display through a Wizards Play Network store. Each sealed draft booster pack display will contain a random Godzilla Series Monster card. Ikoria: Lair of Behemoth Collector Boosters will also include two random Godzilla Series Monster cards. The Godzilla Series Monster cards will not appear in draft booster packs.

The Godzilla Series Monster cards will appear in Magic: The Gathering Arena as card styles. Players will receive the card styles as a special bonus when purchasing Ikoria: Lair of Behemoth bundles of six or more booster packs via the Magic: The Gathering Arena storefront.

Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths releases April 16th on Magic: The Gathering Arena and Magic: The Gathering Online. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the set won't see a full retail store worldwide release until the joint pre-release/release weekend beginning May 15th.

