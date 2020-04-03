10 PS4 Games on Sale for Less Than $10

There's a new PlayStation Store "Spring Sale" live that discounts nearly 500 PS4 games. Not only does the sale discount some of the best and newest PS4 games, but the discounts are relatively hearty when considering many of the games aren't even a year old yet. That said, if you're on the tightest of tight budgets, but need something new to play this weekend, then this is the link you want, because below you will find 10 great PS4 games all on sale for $10 or less. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long these games will be discounted at these current rates, so if you see something you want to cop, be sure to do it sooner rather than later. As always, we don't get any kickbacks from these sales. Gaming is an expensive hobby, especially during times like these, so I figured it may help some to highlight some of the best PlayStation Store deals going on right now. As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ for any recommendations.

UNTIL DAWN Pitch: "Only Your Choices Determine Who Survives. Eight friends are trapped together on a remote mountain retreat, and they aren’t alone. Gripped by dread, with tensions running high, they must fight through their fear if they all hope to make it through the night in one piece. Play as each of the eight characters and experience fear like you never have before. Every decision you make in your terrifying search for answers could mean the difference between life and death, but for whom? Your actions alone will decide who survives Until Dawn." Price: $10 LINK

BORDERLANDS: GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION Pitch: "Discover the co-op shooter-looter that started it all, crammed with content and enhancements! Equip bazillions of guns as one of 4 trigger-happy mercenaries, each with unique RPG skills. Take on the lawless desolate planet Pandora in pursuit of powerful alien technology: The Vault. With new weapons, visual upgrades, all 4 add-on packs and more, play solo or in 4-player split screen co-op!" Price: $10 LINK

METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE DEFINITIVE EXPERIENCE Pitch: "METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE DEFINITIVE EXPERIENCE is the ultimate collection of the MGSV story which includes the critically acclaimed MGSV: THE PHANTOM PAIN, its prologue MGSV: GROUND ZEROES, multiplayer METAL GEAR ONLINE, and all their DLC content." Price: $6 LINK

KILLZONE SHADOW FALL Pitch: Thirty years after the events of Killzone 3, the world is a very different place with two rival factions, the Helghast and the Vektans, living side by side in a futuristic city divided by a vast wall. In the midst of all the tension stands a Shadow Marshal, the best of the best, tasked with one mandate above all else: preserve the peace, no matter the cost. Price: $6 LINK

WATTAM Pitch: "Mayor is alone in a dark world with no memories, too sad to realize his dear friends are still nearby. However, an unexpected reunion helps him remember the joy in simply grabbing a friend by the hand and running off to adventure together. Join Mayor as he reunites with new and old friends and discover the forgotten joy of their world. Take control of a cast of characters by yourself or with a friend, transform into fruits & poops, climb to new heights, laugh, cry, tumble, and soar beyond the differences of words and thoughts to bring everyone together. Learn to have fun again!" Price: $10 LINK

ROCKET LEAGUE Pitch: "Rocket League is a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem with easy-to-understand controls and fluid, physics-driven competition. Rocket League includes casual and competitive Online Matches, a fully-featured offline Season Mode, special 'Mutators”'that let you change the rules entirely, hockey and basketball-inspired Extra Modes, and more than 500 trillion possible cosmetic customization combinations." Price: $10 LINK

DOOM Pitch: "DOOM returns as a brutally fun and challenging modern-day shooter experience. Relentless demons, impossibly destructive guns, and fast, fluid movement provide the foundation for intense, first-person combat – whether you’re obliterating demon hordes through the depths of Hell in the single-player campaign, or competing against your friends in numerous multiplayer modes. Combine your arsenal of futuristic and iconic guns, upgrades, movement and an advanced melee system to knock-down, slash, stomp, crush, and blow apart demons in creative and violent ways. Expand your gameplay experience using the DOOM SnapMap game editor to easily create, play, and share your content with the world." Price: $8 LINK

FAR CRY PRIMAL Pitch: "Welcome to the Stone Age, a time of extreme danger and limitless adventure, when woolly mammoths and sabretooth tigers rule the Earth, and humanity is at the bottom of the food chain. As the last survivor of your hunting group, you will learn to craft a deadly arsenal, tame fierce predators, and outsmart enemy tribes to conquer the land of Oros and become the Apex Predator." Price: $10 LINK

LEGO HARRY POTTER COLLECTION Pitch: "The LEGO Harry Potter Collection brings LEGO® Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 to the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system for the first time with both top-selling videogames remastered on one disc! This compilation unites the creative prowess of LEGO and the expansive world of Harry Potter, with an exciting journey full of spell-casting, potion-making, puzzle-solving, lessons, dueling and much more for players of all ages to enjoy" Price: $6 LINK