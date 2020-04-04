Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – How to Get 10 Free Battle Pass Tiers

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or Warzone players who still have some prizes left to earn from this season’s battle pass can now blaze through 10 tiers for free now that Activision is giving away a 10-tier bonus for battle pass owners. While many advancements through the battle pass are tied to challenges or other actions players must complete first, these rewards have no strings attached to them – they’re just free for players who own the battle pass. Players must redeem them by April 5th though, so those who want to get the tiers before the season ends have to move quickly.

To get the free battle pass tiers, Activision says all players must do is log into the game some time before April 5th. Once you log in, you’ll want to make your way to the game’s “Just For You” section where you’ll occasionally find gifts and offers. Inside that section are the 10 free battle pass tiers, and once you collect them, you’ll move up instantly.

“Head in-game before April 5 to redeem this gift,” Activision said. “Go to the ‘Just For You’ section in the Store tab from the Multiplayer, Co-Op, or Warzone lobby. There you will find the 10 tier gift, and you can redeem it to apply it to your account. You must redeem the 10 free tiers gift in-game during this event period to have the 10 free tiers applied to your account.”

Get 10 Free Battle Pass System Tiers NOW!

Get the intel on how all #ModernWarfare and #Warzone Battle Pass Owners can get 10 tiers, completely FREE!

HERE’S HOW: https://t.co/IaIKTNcCLS#CallofDuty pic.twitter.com/30wQxft1RU — Activision (@Activision) April 2, 2020

You’ll of course have to be a battle pass owner to get these free tiers, but if you decide to purchase the battle pass now, you’ll be able to collect the tiers as well. That’s probably not advisable seeing how Season 3 is going to start soon which means a new battle pass should be coming along with it, so unless you’re planning on investing some serious time into Modern Warfare and Warzone between now and April 8th, you might want to hold off on your battle pass purchase.

If you’re already within 10 tiers of reaching the max level of your battle pass and think the free giveaway won’t do anything to help you, you might want to pick the free tiers up anyway. The free tiers will push players up to Tier 100 if they’re in range of it, and any excess battle pass tiers beyond that will be applied to next season’s battle pass. If you’re already at Tier 100 this season, starting with 10 tiers completed in Season 3 isn’t a bad way to kick off the season.

