RiceGum Reacts to Twitch Ban for Controversial NSFW Stream

Bryan "RiceGum" Quang Le has been banned from Twitch following a controversial and NSFW stream that was found in violation of Twitch's streaming policies. As you may know, the popular YouTuber and rapper has been streaming on Twitch quite a bit lately, likely due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has everyone practicing social distancing and self-isolation. Between streaming Fortnite and Just Chatting, RiceGum has been pulling in some pretty big numbers, but not anymore. As of today, his channel has been banned.

Twitch hasn't announced why the streamer's channel has been banned, but it's pretty obvious why it has been. During a recent stream, RiceGum was joined by two women, who not only kissed on the channel in front of over 20,000 viewers, but showed off their hindquarters. The moment this happened, RiceGum knew he was doomed for, however, at that point the damage was already done.

The streamer panicked for a second, asking the chat if what was just shown was allowed on stream (it's not), and even apologized. Not long after clips from the stream started to make the rounds, Twitch hit the YouTube star with the ban hammer.

Taking to Twitter, RiceGum revealed that he had been booted from Twitch, and noted that he's going to take the opportunity to reflect on the mistakes he made during the stream.

I just got banned on twitch :[ I feel like I'm going to jail and they needa free me :[ Hopefully soon guys :[ I'm gonna take this time to reflect on mistakes :[ — RiceGum (@RiceGum) April 8, 2020

As you will know, this isn't the first RiceGum has been banned from the platform. In fact, he's been banned twice. Once in 2014, and again in 2018. That said, for now, it's unclear how long his suspension will be. Given his history on the platform, it could be awhile, but for now all we can do is speculate.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.