Destiny 2: Xur Location and Items

The roaming trader named Xur has found a new spot to sell his unique wares in Destiny 2 to players who are able to find him. Xur moves around to different locations in the game every weekend with a rotating selection of items to choose from which means players seek him out each week to see what he’s got for them. For those having a hard time locating Xur this weekend, we’ve got you covered on where you can find him and what you’ll find him selling once you arrive there.

If you want to find Xur right now, you’ll want to head to Titan and look just east of The Rig. Cut through the roofed area, take a left, and land on the walkway that should be right beneath you. Once you arrive there, you’ll see Xur in a room inside of a small building. Locate him and talk to the vendor to see what he’s got in stock this weekend.

To save you the trouble from even having to seek him out, we’ve also got a list of everything that he’s selling as well as how much the items will cost. Those items can be found below, though you’ll want to make sure you get what you want from the vendor before his stock changes out next weekend.

Xur Exotic Items April 10th to April 14th

Jade Rabbit – 29 Legendary Shards

The Sixth Coyote – 23 Legendary Shards

Geomag Stabilizers – 23 Legendary Shards

Hallowfire Heart – 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram – 97 Legendary Shards

Five of Swords – Free

Destiny 2 is currently in the “Season of the Worthy” which is Season 10 and part of the third year and the larger set of Shadowkeep content. The season began on March 10th and is scheduled to end on June 9th.

“With the Sundial freed from the clutches of the Red Legion, one escaped Psion Flayer enacts a desperate ploy for revenge against the Last City,” Bungie said about the current season’s story. “Guardians of the Light must set aside old differences to band together with unlikely allies and save the City from total destruction.”

Xur will find a new home next week, just as he always does, so be sure to seek him out then and get what you need from him now before he moves on.

