Epic Games Store Reveals Upcoming Free Games

Epic Games Store has revealed its next batch of free games, which actually includes a relatively recent AAA game, which isn't very common. More specifically, the storefront has revealed that the next set of free games it will be dishing out will be Just Cause 4 and Wheels of Aurelia. According to Epic Games, this pair of games will be made free on April 16, and be free until April 23. After this, they will return to normal price and be replaced with new free games. In other words, you won't be able to cash in these freebies until next Thursday.

As always, there's no strings attached to either of these free games. As long you're an Epic Games Store user -- which costs you nothing but a download of the storefront -- you can nab both for free. Best yet, they are yours to keep. These aren't free trials, but free downloads. So, once you download them, they are yours to keep forever.

Below, you can read more about Just Cause 4 and Wheels of Aurelia, as well as check out trailers for each. Further, you can also find more information and media about the current pair of free games.