New Xbox One Exclusive Coming to Nintendo Switch This Fall

An Xbox One console exclusive is coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime this fall via the Nintendo eShop. More specifically, Bohemia Interactive has announced that its free-to-play, looter-shooter, Vigor, is coming to the Nintendo platform sometime later this year. Meanwhile, a closed beta for the game, on Switch, is currently live and running until April 16. And to accompany this news, Bohemia Interactive has released a brand new trailer specifically for the closed beta.

According to Bohemia Interactive, the Nintendo Switch version of the game will be a "special version" of the title. It's unclear what this means, but it's presumably in reference to the downgrades the Switch port had to make in order to get the title running on the platform.

“After a great period that Vigor spent exclusively on Xbox, we feel it is time to take another step and bring post-war Norway to a larger player base,” said Vigor project lead Petr Kolar. “This is the first step for Vigor on Nintendo Switch. Nintendo players will be able to hop into a special version of the game, while Xbox players will enjoy the release of Season 3.”

For those that don't know: Vigor is a free-to-play game that debuted back in 2018, via early access and via the Xbox One. This was followed up by a full release in August 2019. Despite being quite popular on Xbox One, the game hasn't come to any additional platforms, however, it looks like that's changing. That said, there's still no word of PS4 or PC ports.

Vigor is available on Xbox One, and will soon be available on Nintendo Switch as well. Below, you can read more about the game:

"The nuclear war is over. Europe is devastated, Norway has become the last stand," reads an official blurb about the game. "You start as a nameless Outlander, but who will you become? No time for uncertainty. Shoot your way out or don’t fight at all. Loot, gather resources, take risks. Build your Shelter and vital equipment. Humanity has fallen... You shall rise."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.