Overwatch Players Can Get a Free Skin to Support Their Favorite Team

If you’re an Overwatch player who’s got a favorite team you’d like to support, Blizzard is currently running an Overwatch League promotion that’ll let you do that at absolutely no cost by giving you a free skin. The Overwatch League skin giveaway is made possible by a deal that gives away 100 Overwatch League Tokens to players who sign up to receive more details about the competitive league and the teams they like most. The Tokens will be deposited into players’ accounts, and with 100 Tokens, players will be able to pick up an Overwatch League skin without paying a cent.

The Overwatch League deal really is as simple as putting in an email address and signing up for alerts, but you’ll have to do that before a certain time to be eligible. The promotion, according to Blizzard, requires players to sign up with the emails associated with their Battle.net accounts by April 29th in order to be eligible for the 100 Tokens. By May 6th, you’ll find them in your Battle.net account and will be able to use them on a skin of your choosing.

We heard there might be some interest in TOKENS 🤭 Claim 100 OWL tokens, good for PC or console 👏 All you need to do is sign up or update your existing info here ➡ https://t.co/wWbi1WWC8H pic.twitter.com/fuhRsPMCRi — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) April 10, 2020

Aside from those dates to keep in mind, it’s also worth pointing out that you can’t just throw in any random email to get the Tokens sent there since they’ll be deposited right into your Battle.net account. This means that you’ll have to put the email in that’s associated with your account, so expect to start getting emails there soon after you sign up to get your Tokens.

For those who’ve already signed up for emails, you didn’t miss out on this deal. You can resubmit your information using the form in the links above to have the Tokens sent to your account.

“Keep yourself up to date with the latest from the Overwatch League,” Blizzard said. “Sign up before Wednesday, April 29 and get 100 Overwatch League Tokens direct to your Battle.net account by May 6. If you’ve already signed up, just update the form with your most recent info.”

Once you get the Tokens, you’ll need to use them before May 31st since they’re set to expire after that date. The promotion also isn’t eligible for players in China or Japan.

Overwatch’s next big to-do is the release of Echo who’s emerging from the PTR this month, so expect to see what the pros and other players can do with the character once she’s available.

