Pokemon Art Transforms Mudkip Into a Mech

New Pokemon fan art has transformed Mudkip, the Generation III water-type starter, into a mech. Why? Well, why not? As you would expect, the impressive and imaginative piece of art went viral. Why? Because it's awesome. The artwork comes way of Reddit user LVL225, and it quickly shot up to the top of the r/gaming page for combining two things every American loves: mechs and Mudkip. The creation doesn't have a name; the artist simply dubs it Mudkip Mech. However, the comments section has given the Mudkip Mech the appropriate name of Mechkip. Naturally, the comment that suggested this is the top comment.

For those that don't know: Mudkip is a water-type Pokemon that was introduced back in Generation III as one of the three starter Pokemon. It notably evolves into Marshtomp at level 16 and Swampert at 36.

"Mudkip is a small, amphibious, quadruped Pokémon. It has a blue body with a light-blue underside," reads an except about the Pokemon over on Bulbapedia. "It has a large head with a blue fin on top and a light-blue tail fin. It has black, beady eyes and orange, star-shaped gills on its cheeks. By using the fin on its head, Mudkip is able to detect changes in air and water currents as well as bodies of water. Its fin can also point in a certain direction, as seen in the anime. Mudkip is capable of moving or crushing boulders larger than itself. Its large tail fin propels it through water with powerful acceleration. According to its Pokémon Ranger browser entry, Mudkip is a very docile Pokémon. Mudkip is more commonly found in captivity, though it can be found in swamps and other wetlands. In the wild, it sleeps by burying itself in soil at the water's edge."

(Photo: Reddit)

