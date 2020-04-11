Xbox Shares Custom Animal Crossing: New Horizons Designs

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can now customize their characters with some semi-official Xbox-themed gear now that the Xbox team has shared some custom designs for their very own apparel creations. The official Xbox Twitter account shared the designs that featured two different clothing options, one a short-sleeve tee and the other a sweater, and all players have to do to get them is enter the code in New Horizons. Other players have chimed in since then with their own Xbox creations to give players other options so they can fill out their wardrobes with gaming apparel even if the outfits aren’t technically official.

Getting an outfit straight from Xbox is about as official as it can get though, so if you want to show off your Xbox fandom in New Horizons, you can do so with the codes below. Just enter them in your game when you’re able to and you’ll have some unique Xbox-themed designs.

From our island to yours ❤️💚 pic.twitter.com/eyNXwRzysP — Xbox (@Xbox) April 10, 2020

Of course, you’ll have to get to the point in the game that you can start inputting codes like these before you can receive the items, so if you’re not there yet, just hold onto them until you’re free to redeem codes. This means waiting until you have the Able Sisters come visit so that you can speak to the tailor and start putting together your best outfits.

Xbox and Nintendo have worked together on numerous occasions as of late like Cuphead and other games coming to the Nintendo Switch, so we’ll hopefully see more of these kinds of collabs in the future. Until then, you can grab Xbox’s custom designs and check out the many other ones created by players who’ve already been busy showing off their Xbox-themed apparel.