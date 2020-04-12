Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Bunny Day Event Is Finally Nearly Over
If you just so happen to be playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you are almost certainly aware that today, April 12th, marks the end of the much-maligned Bunny Day event. The first major event for the new entry in the long-running franchise, Bunny Day basically tasked players with collecting all sorts of eggs and DIY recipes from spots normally reserved for actually useful resources. In other words, it kind of sucked to actually play through if you were trying to get literally anything else done. Thankfully, Nintendo eventually nerfed the egg takeover, but players are still overall excited to see Zipper and his eggs leave.
As someone that's been playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons since launch, Bunny Day has been kind of a nightmare. I'm still in the process of building out my island, so resources are extremely important, and eggs don't translate into museum offerings and the like. Add in the fact that the whole "eggs are everywhere" thing was happening directly on top of other events like the fishing tournament and cherry blossom season, and you begin to understand why players have been so frustrated.
[Event Info] Hello, and a happy Bunny Day to everyone! Today is actual Bunny Day and the final day of our celebrations, yes, yes. So hunt for eggs, craft Bunny Day decorations, and brighten up your island while you still can. pic.twitter.com/Aa0zuhvcEO— Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) April 12, 2020
But, thankfully, Bunny Day finally concludes today, with Tom Nook himself confirming that this is "the final day" for it. Tomorrow is a new day, filled with everything but eggs. A good day, methinks.
Have you had a chance to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons? If so, how do you feel about Bunny Day? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see how folks have been reacting to the end of the Bunny Day event! Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available for Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Animal Crossing franchise right here.
Bunny Day has broken us all
Bunny Day has broken me. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/uEjo2nEE5P— Sean Morrison (@sean_morrison) April 12, 2020
Zipper's whole thing is... this
zipper when he comes to my island to see that i have not built a single bunny day item and do not plan to pic.twitter.com/P3gVPB0FEL— nena (@killnena) April 12, 2020
For now, dance, Zipper!
Dance for me, Zipper. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #BunnyDay pic.twitter.com/lweq1RRaDV— Spufflez @ living that Animal Crossing life (@Pyroar) April 12, 2020
Folks have been over it
when u give him it all n ur reward is a recipe... #bunnyday #ACNH pic.twitter.com/KqV6HsPdL5— literally only ac screenshots (@bonsaii_helena) April 12, 2020
Just more of the same
I CAN'T BELIEVE MY ONLY REWARD IS ANOTHER BUNNY DAY DIY RECIPE?!?!— Kelly Ellis (@justkelly_ok) April 12, 2020
But the event is finally over tomorrow!
BUNNY DAY ENDS TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/JxxtdpAGtt— YancyCrossing (@YancyACNH) April 12, 2020
Muffy knows what's up
Muffy out here doing God's work #bunnyday #ACNH pic.twitter.com/YnL25AKhhC— Bootilda (@Bootilda) April 12, 2020
Bunny Day is madness
Bunny Day has driven my island to the brink of insanity #ACNH pic.twitter.com/cskAphIvuW— Alex 🍑 (@alex_carter93) April 12, 2020
And some players are taking things into their own hands
How I felt about the Bunny Day Event #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/6LgxEA0rVv— GhostDilly (@Gh0st_D1lly) April 12, 2020
The axe plays a prominent role in Bunny Day
me: made all the egg crafts— MotherHeroic (@mother_heroic) April 12, 2020
zipper: good now construct my effigy
me: it is done
zipper: your reward is another bunny day recipe
me: pic.twitter.com/04Law24u3h
Poor villagers
seeing my villagers in their bunny day outfits pic.twitter.com/MApIoRFRU0— neo-spacian aqua dolfosaur (@dilfosaur) April 12, 2020
...it's finally over
It's finally over.— PeteyMcPickle (@PeteyMcPickle) April 12, 2020
Screw you Bunny Day. #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/UZCxGx8Z1O
And, for many, it wasn't worth it
crafting all this bunny day shit was not worth it lol #ACNH pic.twitter.com/OjK068dCo0— Samuel タカヒロ Dunn 🍑 (@The_STD) April 12, 2020
Dawn of the Final Day
When it’s finally Bunny Day pic.twitter.com/IdhGjxUczL— Scot Ritchey (@Scritchey) April 12, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.