Sonic the Hedgehog: Watch This Dr. Robotnik Pole Dance

Sometimes, something comes into your life that you must immediately share with the world. Today, April 12th, that "something" is a video of someone dressed as Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik pole dancing. There's really nothing more to say; there's no trickery here or bamboozlement. It's just... someone dressed as Dr. Robotnik dancing on a pole.

Technically some spoilers for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie below. You've been warned.

As you can see in the below video, Kimpton (presumably) pole dances as a version of Dr. Robotnik (Eggman, if you like) as seen at the end of the recent Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Not only is he dressed like the good doctor, but the song that plays -- "Where Evil Grows" by The Poppy Family -- is straight out of the movie's soundtrack. In just under a minute, Kimpton does a number of different, impressive maneuvers with the help of a handy pole. It's enough to make someone want to see Jim Carrey, who plays Robotnik in the movie, give it a go.

Notably, today also marks Easter for those celebrating, so the fact that Kimpton shared Eggman dancing around on Easter with the caption "Egg-squisite" is just delightful.

Here's how Paramount Pictures describes the film:

"Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic."

Sonic the Hedgehog is now available to purchase on digital with a physical Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD release set for May 19th. You can pick it up via Amazon right here. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie here.

