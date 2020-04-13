Magic: The Gathering Arena Announces Big Draft Changes

Magic: The Gathering Arena will see some big changes this week. Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths, the latest Magic: The Gathering expansion, will debut on April 16th. The new set is sure to shake up the competitive metagame, but that's not the only major shift coming to MTG Arena. The April 16th update will also see the digital edition of the popular trading card game revamp its options for drafting. MTG Arena will introduce player drafting, allowing players to draft with seven other players at a virtual table. This will recreate the competitive draft experience that longtime Magic players know and love.

The introduction of the new draft means some changes to existing draft modes and the introduction of one brand new drafting experience. The current traditional draft experience is being revamped. Traditional Draft is MTG Arena's best-of-three drafting experience. Players have felt that the Traditional Draft experience goes on too long. As of this week's update, Traditional Draft will last for a maximum of three best-of-three games. Also, players will be drafting against other players instead of bots. This mode will remain unranked

What is now known as Ranked Draft is being renamed Quick Draft. Otherwise, it will remain unchanged. Players can jump into this mode to draft against bots and then plan in a best-of-one environment. The reason for the name change is because this mode is no longer the only ranked drafting experience.

Enter Premier Draft. This is the new draft mode that will recreate the experience of drafting in person and is intended for the most dedicated competitive drafters. Players draft in a pod with other players, then compete in a queue until they reach 7 wins or 3 losses. The entry fee is 15,000 gold or 10,000 gems which seems steep, but the rewards make it worthwhile.

Chris Cao, the executive producer of MTG Arena, said on a press call that the team wants Premier Draft to be a high stakes event. But players who are good at it can go infinite with 5 wins, earning 16,000 gold. Even 4 wins will earn a player 14,000 gold, 100 gold shy of another entry.

This is one step towards more significant limited play via MTG Arena. "We will take limited and this player draft experience to our pro scene and pro online play," Cao says, noting that Arena is more than just a Magic video game, but "the digital face of Magic."

Cao and his team are serving a broad and diverse audience, from casual and lapsed players to hardcore players and pros. "Arena has all kinds of Magic players in it, " Cao says. "We have an incredibly broad spectrum." The three different drafting experiences are meant to serve all of them. Premier Draft is a "bigger, brighter" limited experience based on data, surveys, and events meant to serve limited's most dedicated adherents.

MTG Arena is becoming more and more a part of the overall Magic: The Gathering community experience. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic keeping players out of local stores, MTG Arena has begun allowing stores to run tournaments in Arena, even setting up Discord channels to help recreate the in-store feel. Cao says that he and his team are "invested as players and as business people" in helping stores through this crisis.

As for what's next, right now Cao's team is working on putting the "finishing touches" on Arena's recreation of the classic Magic experience. After that, it'll focus on community features and the kinds of play that is only possible with a digital platform. Cube draft is coming later this year, and more informal limited experiences are being looked at. More Historic Anthology sets are being planned, as well as Pioneer remasters. Also, the Amonkhet set, which was removed from Arena when the game entered official Beta, will be returning later in 2020.

The game is also planning to expand. The Mac version MTG Arena is still being worked on and they're playtesting early mobile builds of the game. They're also brainstorming player challenges that would bring new modes of high stakes competition to Arena, possibly even creating prize pools out of entry fees.

Cao sums up his team's goals this way: "We want to be a part of a bigger Magic."

Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths and the premier draft update comes to Magic: The Gathering Arena on Thursday, April 16th. Here's a break down of how the premier draft experience works: