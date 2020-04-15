Nintendo Switch Getting 2019's Biggest Sleeper Hit

The Nintendo Switch is getting 2019's biggest sleeper hit. No, it's not getting A Plague Tale: Innocence, but 2019's other biggest sleeper hit: World War Z, which not only debuted last year on PS4, PC, and Xbox One to big sales, but to very solid critical and consumer acclaim. In fact, it has done a pretty bang up job at filling the Left 4 Dead size hole in the industry. And now it's coming to Nintendo Switch, though it's unclear when the port will drop.

The news comes way of developer Saber Interactive, who not only created the game, but is known for its impressive Nintendo Switch ports. For example, it somehow got The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to run on the platform, a feat many thought impossible. However, according to CEO Matt Karch, getting the game to run on Nintendo Switch has been "the hardest thing" the studio has ever done. As you will know, the game is pretty technically demanding, sometimes flooding the screen with 1000s of fast-moving zombies.

“The biggest challenge was finding which compromises could be made to the game which wouldn’t have a significant impact on the visuals," said Karch speaking to IGN. "We needed to make sure the game looked great, fit into the Switch’s memory and ran at a solid frame rate. There was really no single factor which made this a reality. We experimented constantly for the first few months until we found that balance. Keep in mind that we are rendering scenes with hundreds of enemies and four players online. Getting this to run on the Switch is the hardest thing that we have had to do – this is true even though we are porting our own [Swarm] engine over to the platform.”

World War Z is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and soon it will be available on Nintendo Switch. Below, you can read more about the 2019 breakout hit:

"Humanity is on the brink of extinction. From New York to Moscow and Jerusalem, the undead apocalypse continues to spread. As the end looms, a hardened few band together to defeat the horde and outlive the dead," reads an official pitch of the game. "World War Z is a heart-pounding coop third-person shooter featuring swarms of hundreds of zombies. Based on the Paramount Pictures film, World War Z focuses on fast-paced gameplay while exploring new storylines from around the world."

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.