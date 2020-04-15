Pokemon Go Hosts Incense Day Event

✖

Niantic has been making great strides to keep Pokemon Go fans safe while playing the game during the coronavirus pandemic. One of the ways the company is doing just that is by making it significantly easier for players to purchase Incense, in order to draw Pokemon closer to the player's location. This weekend, Niantic will host the first ever Incense Day event: Type Shuffle! Players that use Incense during the event will find that each hour, the Incense will attract Pokemon of a certain type. To help players enjoy the event, a bundle including three Incense will be available in the Shop for a single PokeCoin.

Incense Day: Type Shuffle will kick-off on Sunday April 19th at 11 a.m. local time. Each hour, the Pokemon types will shift.

11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Water-type- Poliwag, Tentacool, Spheal, and Clamperl will appear more frequently.

12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.: Fire-type- Growlithe, Ponyta, Houndour and Litwick will appear more frequently.

1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.: Grass-type- Oddish, Roselia, Lileep and Ferroseed will appear more frequently.

2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.: Psychic-type- Slowpoke, Baltoy, Bronzor and Gothita will appear more frequently.

3:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.: Bug-type- Caterpie, Ledyba, Skorupi, and Joltik will appear more frequently.

4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.: Ground-type- Wooper, Barboach, Hippopotas and Drilbur will appear more frequently.

In addition, Incense will attract Sentret during the event, and players will have an increased chance of encountering a Shiny Sentret!

Incense Day definitely seems like a clever way to get players involved with the game from home. While it might seem contrary to the initial concept of Pokemon Go, the truth is that the game has significantly evolved since it debuted in 2016, and Niantic's changes have helped the game thrive. Events that keep people playing despite the pandemic will go a good way towards helping the game continue to attract new players.

Are you looking forward to Pokemon Go's Incense Day Event? Have you been happy with Niantic's changes to the game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

