Crysis Remastered Leak Reveals the Game Is Coming to Nintendo Switch

✖

Crysis Remastered has unofficially been revealed via a new leak that seemingly confirms that game will be coming to PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch. The new game was uncovered through some tricky website navigation, which revealed a small amount of the above information as well as a new logo and marketing copy. It's already seemingly been scrubbed from the official website, but the internet isn't one to forget such things so easily.

This reveal comes hot on the heels of the official Twitter account coming back to life after years of slumber. The obvious implication here was that some sort of Crysis news was coming soon, but the fact that it's Crysis Remastered and on the Nintendo Switch for the first time is news to everyone. Well, assuming there's just the one announcement to be made, of course.

"Crysis Remastered brings new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE's native hardware- and API-agnostic ray tracing solution for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and – for the very first time – Nintendo Switch." oooops ;) pic.twitter.com/4EVNOHzLzb — lashman (@RobotBrush) April 16, 2020

Here's part of the splash page, since removed, with the new logo:

Here's how Crysis Remastered is (was?) described on the official website, though it's seemingly since been taken down:

"Crysis Remastered brings new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE's native hardware- and API-agnostic ray tracing solution for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and – for the very first time – Nintendo Switch."

What do you think about the Crysis Remastered leak? Would you be excited to play the game on Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

There's no telling when Crysis Remastered will be officially announced, or when it might release, but it would appear that an announcement is imminent. The original Crysis released in 2007, and was generally received well. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Crysis franchise right here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.