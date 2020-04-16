Epic Games Store Reveals Next Week's Free Game

Epic Games Store has revealed next week's free game. More specifically, it has revealed that For The King will be made free on April 23, and it will remain free until April 30. After this it will be replaced with more freebies. In the meanwhile, before April 23, both Just Cause 4 and Wheels of Aurelia are free to download. And like next week's free download, there's no strings attached. As long as you're an Epic Games Store user, you can download both games for free, and keep them forever.

For The King released back in 2018 after a stint in early access via IronOak Games. Upon release, not only did it review quite well, but was received very well among PC gamers, who have approved the game over on Steam at a rate of 87 percent across nearly 9,000 reviews, which earned the title a "very positive" rating.

In For The King, the king is dead (hence the name), murdered by an unknown assailant. As a result, the peaceful kingdom of Fahrul has been cast into chaos. With nowhere to turn, the Queen issues a desperate plea to the citizens of the land to rise up and stem the tide of impending doom, which is where you, the player, come in.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview from publisher Curve Digital:

"For The King is a challenging blend of Strategy, JRPG Combat, and Roguelike elements. Each play through is made unique with procedural maps, quests, and events. Brave the relentless elements, fight the wicked creatures, sail the seas and delve into the dark underworld. None before you have returned from their journey. Will you be the one to put an end to the Chaos? Fight and die as a party in fast paced and brutal turn-based combat using a unique slot system for attacks and special abilities. Find and gather herbs for your trusty pipe to heal your wounds and cure your maladies. Set up safe camps or brave the horrors that nightfall brings. Just remember adventurer, you do this not for the riches or fame but for your village, for your realm, For The King!"

For more coverage on all things PC gaming, click here. In the most recent and related news, a remaster of Crysis has been announced. Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass is getting ready to lose some big games.

