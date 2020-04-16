Nintendo Switch Getting Best-Selling 2019 Game This Year

The Nintendo Switch is getting one of the 2019's best-selling games: Jump Force, Bandai Namco's recent crossover fighting game featuring characters from various manga series featured in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump anthology. The game was notably released to celebrate the magazine's 50th anniversary, and it was also one of the best-selling games of last year. Upon release, the game debuted on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the time, there was no word of a Nintendo Switch port, suggesting one wasn't coming, but this assumption was incorrect.

Today Bandai Namco specifically revealed that Jump Force Deluxe Edition is coming to the platform this year alongside Character Pass 2, which will feature a second wave of DLC characters. In addition to over 50 fighters, including the nine DLC characters added in Character Pass 1, the Switch version will come packing 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 local battles that are played by splitting up the Joy-Cons across two players.

As for Character Pass 2, it will run at $18 and add five more DLC fighters to the mix. Four of these characters haven't been revealed yet, but the first has. To kick off the second character pass, Bandai Namco will add My Hero Academia's Shoto Todoroki sometime this spring. That said, while the other four characters haven't been announced, we know we will get one from the following four series: Bleach, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Hunter X Hunter, and YuYu Hakusho.

Jump Force is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And soon it will also be available on Nintendo Switch.

"No matter which way you slice it, Jump Force isn’t the game fans dreamed it would be upon its announcement, but it will excite anime fans who’ve got a thing for 3D fighters," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "If you can see past its abysmal story mode and questionable animation, Jump Force clearly put its focus on fighting. The battles can be crisp, dynamic, and challenging enough to keep those invested coming back. However, as soon as a victor is crowned, Jump Force goes back to being a shonen spectacle with a shocking lack of substance."

