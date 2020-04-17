Japanime Games' Alternate Souls Hits Kickstarter

✖

Japanime Games is teaming up with Forces of Will's Eiji Shishido and Will Studios' Jeff Finnigan for a brand new collectible arena card game titled Alternate Souls, and the game is now live on Kickstarter. As with Force of Will, the game will be built around players building customized decks full of unique characters and abilities, but there you'll actually be moving characters across the board towards your opponent's side, split into Rulers and Linkers. Each player will get one Ruler and 5 Linkers, and each of these characters is being built to be completely unique courtesy of the Souls System, a database that keeps track of your Alternate Souls collection as well as who currently has Ultimate Soul Collection status, which you can get rewards for.

As for those rewards, every booster pack for the game will feature 1 unique QR code of a character in the pack. Those QR codes will add to the Ultimate Soul Collection, a status that is awarded to the player who has the most of a character in that particular season. The player who earns that status is then given a unique one-of-a-kind alternate version of that character and a set of one of a kind foil promo cards.

You can also enter those QR codes for a chance to win a free trip to Japan to take part in the Festival of Ultimate Souls, an event that will take place in 2021.

The goal for Alternate Souls is $100,000, and it currently has reached $44,287 of that goal, just under halfway there. The campaign still has 13 days to go, and you can find out more about it on the official Kickstarter page.

If it does receive funding, the game will release later this year in both Japanese and English and in up to 7 different languages.

(Photo: Japanime Games)

You can find the official description for Alternate Souls below.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Eiji Shishido and Jeff Finnigan of Will Studios to bring you a new arena card game - Alternate Souls! It combines a TCG with a board game, adds the beautiful art and favorite characters of Force of Will and adds new skills and strategies!

Summon your armies to the battleground - customize your deck, protect your Ruler, and battle your Linkers to win the day!

A basic game starts with:

Four acrylic standees of your characters (one Ruler/J-Ruler and three Linkers)

A 20-card deck (five cards per character)

A map

Score Tracker"

Alternate Souls is live on Kickstarter now, and let us know what you think of the new game in the comments. You can also find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Tabletop!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.