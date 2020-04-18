Bethesda Outlines Fallout 76's First Post-Wastelanders Update

Fallout 76 just released its big Wastelanders update to welcome NPCs back to the franchise along with a fresh influx of players looking to see what’s new, and with that update out, Bethesda is now looking ahead to what’s coming next. The next update for the game is planned to be released in May, according to Bethesda’s latest overview of what’s to come, and it’ll include some quality of life improvements and fixes for things players noticed during the Wastelanders tests that weren’t addressed before launch. Those tests will also be expanded to more players in the future to welcome others to the Private Test Servers, Bethesda said.

Bethesda’s latest on Fallout 76 and the Wastelanders update was shared in the most recent Inside the Vault post within the section about future patches. The first part of that discussion said that the PTS was integral to getting Wastelanders ready for its release and that Bethesda wants to use that testing feature for future updates to make sure everything’s working as intended. Those plans include allowing more players into the PTS to test the new features and fixes.

“With that in mind, we want to utilize the PTS for as many of our patches going forward as possible,” Bethesda said. “We are currently looking into expanding the PTS to include many more players in the future. We’ll have more details to share about how you can participate once we’re closer to firing up the PTS again for a future patch.”

While looking ahead to future updates, Bethesda touched on what players can expect from the next update. It obviously won’t be as large as the Wastelanders update that’s now out, but it’ll bring some clean-up fixes for the recent update as well as quality of life changes and a seasonal event.

“Speaking of future updates, our next is currently planned for May,” Bethesda said. “It will largely focus on a few quality-of-life improvements, the return of the Fasnacht Seasonal Event, and bug fixes. Many of those fixes are for issues reported by the extremely dedicated players in the Wastelanders PTS, which we did not have time to implement prior to launch.”

The next update is planned for May, so until then, be sure to check out everything Wastelanders has to offer now.

