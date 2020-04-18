New GTA 6 Report Finally Has Some Good News for Grand Theft Auto Fans

A new GTA 6 report has surfaced online, and unlike recent reports about the PS5 and Xbox Series X game, this one brings with it good news for Grand Theft Auto fans. This week, a new report surfaced claiming that the new installment in the award-winning and best-selling series was still in early development. In other words, it's not releasing anytime soon. This was coupled with news that the game could release sooner than anticipated, but it would come at a big cost.

It's been a rough week for Grand Theft Auto fans, who haven't received a new installment in the series since 2013. In fact, it looks like this entire console generation is going to come and go without a single new GTA being made for it. That's crazy.

As you would expect, GTA fans aren't happy. However, a new report may change this. According to reliable and prominent Rockstar Games insider, Tez 2, the game is actually 60 to 70% complete. In other words, it's not in the early stages of development. Of course, if it's at this stage in development, it's safe to assume a reveal may actually happen this year. In fact, I would be surprised if we don't hear about the game by 2021, assuming this new report is true.

Of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. While Tez 2 has proven reliable in the past, nothing here is official information. In other words, until you hear something from the mouth of Rockstar Games itself, it's best to keep excitement and expectations down.

