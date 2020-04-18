8 PlayStation Concepts Show Off Creative PS5 Designs

Microsoft has shown off what its next-gen Xbox Series X will look like, but we still haven’t seen the design of Sony’s PlayStation 5. We’ve seen what the PlayStation 5 controller called the DualSense will look like, but that’s the only piece of hardware and can only give people a general idea of what direction the actual console might move towards. Fortunately for those waiting on the PlayStation 5’s full reveal, people have been sharing some interesting concepts for the PlayStation 5 design that range from the outlandish to the practical. The actual PlayStation 5 design will inevitably be something different than all the concepts created, but perhaps one of the ideas will come close.

PlayStation 5 dev kit leaks from months ago showed what the early version of the console looked like as it was sent out to developers, but those kits always look different than the final product. Some of those dev kit images have still influenced the concepts from different creators though. The DualSense controller has similarly influenced them by giving concept artists a style to go off of. The controller adopted a sleek, two-toned appearance that many have run with to show what the PlayStation 5 could end up looking like.

We at least know of several games that are coming to the PlayStation 5, but it may still be a while before we find out what the console looks liked. Until then, check out eight different concepts below from people who had their own ideas of how the console might be designed.