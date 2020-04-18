World of Warcraft Extends Double XP Event

World of Warcraft players who’ve been benefitting from the game’s bonus experience being given out during the Winds of Wisdom buff throughout the past few weeks have more experience gains to look forward to now that the buff has been extended. Blizzard Entertainment announced this week its plans to extend the buff until the pre-patch release of Shadowlands. A release date for that next expansion hasn’t been announced yet, but the extended experience buff means that players should have quite a while longer to earn as much experience as possible before the event ends.

Blizzard’s announcement was shared on the World of Warcraft site and in the forums much to the appreciation of players who wanted to see the experience buff stick around for a while longer. The announcement confirmed that the buff would be live until further notice since there’s no release date yet for when the pre-patch will drop.

“There are many journeys to be taken in Azeroth, and if you’re in the middle of one, or just looking forward to starting a new one, we’ve heard your plea for a little more time,” Blizzard said. “Due to the popularity of the Winds of Wisdom 100% experience buff in Battle for Azeroth, we’re extending its benefit through to the release of the Shadowlands pre-patch!”

Yes! We’re extending the Winds of Wisdom 100% experience buff through to the release of the #Shadowlands pre-patch.https://t.co/dYwVDOlROG pic.twitter.com/LA7gNDfJ5I — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) April 17, 2020

This buff was originally supposed to end on April 20th which means this would’ve been the last weekend for players to take part in the bonus experience event. Considering how a separate buff was set to start on April 20th and would be live until May 18th, players assumed that the experience buff was going to go away as planned and voiced their oppositions to that idea by asking for it to stick around.

The second buff is still going to happen as planned, so players will be able to rack up bonus reputation on top of the experience.

“Do you have your eye on unlocking an Allied Race, learning to fly in Battle for Azeroth, or adding a new pet or mount to your collection?” Blizzard asked. “Beginning April 20 through May 18, players can exalt in the reputation buff Impressive Influence, which will increase reputation gains by 100% with Legion and Battle for Azeroth factions!”

World of Warcraft’s experience buff will be live until the pre-patch releases for Shadowlands.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.