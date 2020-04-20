Animal Crossing Fans Are Loving the Game's Rumored Updates
While Animal Crossing games tend to feature a lot of content for gamers to enjoy, social distancing has given players a lot more time to play the game than they might have had otherwise. As such, fans are already clamoring for more to do in the latest entry in the series, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Thankfully, a new rumor suggests that an update will arrive in the game in just a few short days. This supposed update will add a plethora of changes to the game, including greater options for the museum, the return of Crazy Redd, and more. Unsurprisingly, players are ecstatic about these potential new additions, which will apparently see release on or around Earth Day.
Are you excited about the Animal Crossing: New Horizons rumors? What do you want to see added to the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans think about the Animal Crossing: New Horizons rumors!
If true, there's a lot to be excited about!
So... This Earth
Day update for Animal Crossing should be dropping tomorrow or Wednesday.
We might be getting a café? An upgraded museum? Bushes/new plants?
Possibly a farming mechanic? Maybe diving? All I’m going to say is I’ve
never been this well fed.
So... This Earth Day update for Animal Crossing should be dropping tomorrow or Wednesday. We might be getting a café? An upgraded museum? Bushes/new plants? Possibly a farming mechanic? Maybe diving? All I’m going to say is I’ve never been this well fed.— Colt (@ImColtPogue) April 20, 2020
Patience, everyone.
*Sweats in Animal
Crossing data mine leaks*
*Sweats in Animal Crossing data mine leaks*— Mitch🏝️ Buttisland (@CoolKidMitch) April 20, 2020
People seem particularly excited about the farming element.
Yo I've
been looking at those datamine leaks for ACNH and if they're as
good as they seem then my dream of Animal Crossing with Harvest
moon/stardew valley mechanics might be closer than I
thought
Yo I've been looking at those datamine leaks for ACNH and if they're as good as they seem then my dream of Animal Crossing with Harvest moon/stardew valley mechanics might be closer than I thought— nepSubs @ 🏝🎣 (@nepsubs) April 20, 2020
These updates could be here any day now!
omg the animal
crossing datamine leaks... im frothing at the mouth gimme them
now
omg the animal crossing datamine leaks... im frothing at the mouth gimme them now— grac e (@trashgobIin) April 20, 2020
Animal Crossing is the only game where four days is considered a significant break.
Okay I took a 4
day break from animal crossing. After seeing the leaks I'm back
on my animal crossing shite
Okay I took a 4 day break from animal crossing. After seeing the leaks I'm back on my animal crossing shite— 🌷 (@reversingmemory) April 20, 2020
Brewster has definitely been missed.
all the rumors of
what might be happening in the future animal crossing updates is making
me excited again. brewster?? paintings ?? bushes?? deep sea diving??
vegetables?? 🥺🥺👉👈
all the rumors of what might be happening in the future animal crossing updates is making me excited again. brewster?? paintings ?? bushes?? deep sea diving?? vegetables?? 🥺🥺👉👈— mish isle 🎋 (@MichelleVologs) April 20, 2020
The answer is yes.
I haven't
read that Animal Crossing data-mining leak about possible upcoming
content in the game, but going by other folks' reactions to
it... I'm going to be playing this game
forever, aren't I?
I haven't read that Animal Crossing data-mining leak about possible upcoming content in the game, but going by other folks' reactions to it...
I'm going to be playing this game forever, aren't I?— John Cullen (@nellucnhoj) April 20, 2020
Of course, it could complicate island planning for some players.
the more i think
about the animal crossing leaks the more i’m thinking about holding off
going too wild i’m finally putting my island together because like.....
if they’re adding like X many more buildings and X many more features i
want to plan around it?
the more i think about the animal crossing leaks the more i’m thinking about holding off going too wild i’m finally putting my island together because like..... if they’re adding like X many more buildings and X many more features i want to plan around it?— 🌸 allison 🌺 (@okayesttrash) April 20, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.