Animal Crossing Fans Are Loving the Game's Rumored Updates

By Marc Deschamps

While Animal Crossing games tend to feature a lot of content for gamers to enjoy, social distancing has given players a lot more time to play the game than they might have had otherwise. As such, fans are already clamoring for more to do in the latest entry in the series, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Thankfully, a new rumor suggests that an update will arrive in the game in just a few short days. This supposed update will add a plethora of changes to the game, including greater options for the museum, the return of Crazy Redd, and more. Unsurprisingly, players are ecstatic about these potential new additions, which will apparently see release on or around Earth Day.

