Fortnite's Travis Scott Event Has Made Players Forget About the Season 2 Extension

Last week, Epic Games announced a delay for the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. Fans were notably disappointed by the news, but Epic has already announced a number of additions to the game to keep fans interested in the coming weeks, and dataminers have found hints of more to come. Today, Epic officially announced their collaboration with musician Travis Scott. The game will feature a skin based on Scott, as well as five in-game shows, and more. So far, reception to the event has been quite strong, with many fans seemingly forgetting about the delay of Season 3, albeit temporarily.

