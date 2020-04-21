Fortnite's Travis Scott Event Has Made Players Forget About the Season 2 Extension

By Marc Deschamps

Last week, Epic Games announced a delay for the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. Fans were notably disappointed by the news, but Epic has already announced a number of additions to the game to keep fans interested in the coming weeks, and dataminers have found hints of more to come. Today, Epic officially announced their collaboration with musician Travis Scott. The game will feature a skin based on Scott, as well as five in-game shows, and more. So far, reception to the event has been quite strong, with many fans seemingly forgetting about the delay of Season 3, albeit temporarily.

Are you excited about Fortnite's collaboration with Travis Scott? Do you plan on watching any of the in-game shows? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans think about Travis Scott's upcoming appearance in Fortnite!

Fans are very happy with the likness.

Players definitely seem excited for it!

Welcome back.

The collaboration is definitely driving some interest in the game right now.

That said, it doesn't really feel like Fortnite really went anywhere.

Epic is going to do pretty well with this event.

Animal Crossing players remain unimpressed, however.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of