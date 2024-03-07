Baldur's Gate Releases New PC and PS5 Update, Here's What It Does

A new Baldur's Gate 3 patch has been released by developer Larian Studios via PC, Mac, and PS5, complete with patch notes that reveal everything it does. That said, it sounds like this patch will not require a download from PC, Mac, or PS5 players as it has been categorized as a "hotfix" rather than an "update," which is typically reserved for patches that don't require downloads. Despite this, the hotfix -- Hotfix 21 -- does a considerable bit to BG3.

If you're on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X and wondering where the hotfix is, it's not been released, and that is because both Hotfix 20 and Hotfix 21 are still in testing due to a crashing issue specifically discovered on Xbox consoles that still needs tweaking. When the Xbox version of the game will reach parity with the other versions, remains to be seen.

PATCH NOTES

CRASHES AND BLOCKERS

Fixed a crash related to Avatars no longer being in the party.



Fixed a potential blocker where having Galesacrifice himself atop the Netherbrain would kill your character, leaving you as a mote in the epilogue, unable to talk to anyone.



Fixed a multiplayer bug causing your character to get stuck if you have the Eavesdrop option active and try to pick a lock at the same time as another player triggers a cinematic dialogue.



Added some extra error checks for when the game fails to load a save.



Fixed a crash during the transition between a dialogue withDame Aylinand Shadowheart's dream abouther childhood.



Fixed a crash when switching characters in Character Creation.



UI

Made the 'Sell Wares' and 'Offer Wares' buttons work for all party members in a trading session instead of just the character with the wares in their inventory.



Enabled multiselection in the Trade UI for keyboard and mouse. Also fixed 'Buy Back' prices.



Fixed a bug causing party gold to initially be set to 0 when trading or bartering, giving you an 'Insufficient Gold' warning, no matter how much you actually had.



Fixed 'Send To' not showing camp characters in the context menu when selecting multiple items.



Selling a container to a trader and then swapping to a different character in the Trade/Barter UI no longer allows you to use 'Take All' to transfer the trader's stock to your inventory.



Restored the ability to send items to camp companions while outside of the camp. Many of you felt this was a nice quality-of-life feature, so it's back!



Fixed a bug letting you place equipment into incompatible equipment slots. Please take those gloves off your feet.



Fixed long Waypoint names sometimes clipping in the map on keyboard and mouse.



Restored the 'Send To' and 'Pick Up' options in the context menu for items in the Traveller's Chest.



Fixed a bug where rebinding the left mouse button would remove its functionality, preventing you from clicking.



Fixed the 'Sort By' function not working properly for containers and inventories when sorting by the same filter twice in a row.



Fixed the 'Sort By' function not working for corpse inventories.



Fixed an exploit that could give you free items from a trader by quickly escaping the Trade UI while dragging an item to the Barter UI inventory.



Fixed the Upcast view on the hotbar closing prematurely when you change your Upcast selection, forcing you to choose the maximum number of targets. Also fixed the hotbar incorrectly reflecting the current spell state after you change your Metamagic selection.



SCRIPTING

Fixed a dialogue not triggering afterdestroying the Steel Watch Foundry if all the Gondians, including Zanner, died.



Fixed a bug causing Minthara to keep repeating a greeting that also happened to be a nice little Act III spoiler.



Fixed a bug causing the owlbear cub to disappear from camp. Little buddy just got lost.



Fixed the crime dialogue for trespassing getting spammed beside the Steel Watch Foundry if you triggered the alarmed door and then saved the game within the forbidden area outside the Foundry.



Fixed an edgecase where having Minthara around could teleport the party back to the Emerald Grove instead of the Lower City.



Fixed Wyll's quest not starting when you recruit him by replacing another companion with him.



Fixed the 'Enemy of Justice' condition applying to your player character upon reaching Créche Y'llek or the Shadow-Cursed Lands if you knocked out Minthara in a previous region, or upon reaching the Lower City if you killed a guard at Moonrise Towers and Araj Oblodra witnessed it.



Fixed a bug where the game would not realise knocked-out Minthara had been defeated in Act I if you took a Long Rest between knocking her out and defeating the other goblin leaders.



GAMEPLAY

You can no longer save your game while the credits are rolling. This is to prevent issues with the game not knowing which state to load.



Baldur's Gate 3 is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the critically acclaimed and best-selling RPG, click here.

