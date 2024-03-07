New Fallout Poster Is Ready to Unload Bullets and Bottle Caps

Fallout has a brand-new poster for all the fans of the series. A couple of the main characters get a chance to shine in this new image. But, really, Fallout is taking the time to show off some of the core signifiers from the series history. Pip Boy? Check. Canine companion? Yep. And, of course, bottle caps a-plenty. Every effort has been expended to make things as consistent as possible for Fallout fans when things get rolling on Prime Video April 11. There's also extensive gunplay because it wouldn't be a TV show in this world without it. Check out the new poster for yourself down below.

Here's what Prime Video had to say about the show: "Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them. From executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of Westworld, starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins and more. Arriving April 12 on Prime Video."

How Does Fallout Fit Into The Larger Franchise?

(Photo: Prime Video)

Part of the fun of Fallout is the various factions that populate this post-apocalyptic world. TotalFilm caught up with executive producer Jonathan Nolan to discuss the upcoming series. During their conversation, Nolan compared the narrative depth of the Fallout franchise to things like Batman's massive cultural appeal. Clearly, there's tons of source material for these games. However, this is the first effort to tell a story in this world with the company's blessing. Nolan would compare this work to Fallout 5 and the one defining difference is the interactivity at play here.

"Each of the [Fallout] games is a discrete story – different city, distinct protagonist – within the same mythology," Nolan explained. "Our series sits in relation to the games as the games sit in relation to each other. It's almost like we're Fallout 5. I don't want to sound presumptuous, but it's just a non-interactive version of it, right?"

How Does Fallout Strive To Be Like The Games?

These games are absolutely massive and their status among gamers is very much the same. Translating that RPG feel to live-action is absolutely paramount to Jonathan Nolan and his team. During a CCXP panel, the producer talked about making this happen. "One of the defining aspects of Fallout is the various factions," Nolan shared. "We have our Vault Dweller, our Brotherhood of Steel, and we have our Ghoul."

Addressing Lucy, one of the show's characters, Nolan said, "You have a character who is inherently – or by her own world view – altruistic and good, waiting for a chance to go up and kind of spread the doctrine of American values to the Wasteland above." Purnell added, "From what I can tell you, she is a reflection of her Vault's values which is this sort of all-American, can-do, optimistic spirit. Everyone's a good person, everyone does good.

"She works hard, she's very courageous in her own way," he would continue. "I can't tell you why she leaves the Vault, but when she does, putting her against the contrast of the Wasteland, she really has to make a choice. Is she gonna adapt or die? Or is she going to go back home? She doesn't. She makes choices, interacts with other characters, and becomes a different kind of Lucy."

