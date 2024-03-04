New Fallout Posters Revealed by Prime Video

Ahead of its release next month, an array of new posters for the upcoming Fallout TV series have today been revealed. All the way back in 2020, work on Amazon's television adaptation of the Fallout video game series first began. Since that time, production on the show continued to ramp up with filming taking place across 2022 and 2023. Now, with only a little more than a month left until its release, Prime Video is beginning to market Fallout in a much larger way to get the word out on its arrival.

Shared on social media, Prime Video showed off three new posters for Fallout which feature three characters from the show. The first poster centers around Lucy, who is one of the show's main protagonists who will emerge from Vault 33. The second poster then features Maximus, who is part of the Brotherhood of Steel faction. Lastly, Walton Goggins' mysterious character known only as "The Ghoul" shows up in the final poster. All three posters also feature other iconography from the Fallout series which includes Nuka Cola and bobbleheads, to name a couple of callbacks.

As for the reason why these posters were revealed today, Prime Video said it was a way to celebrate March 3rd, which ties in with the show given the aforementioned Vault 33. Other than this, it was also teased that more information tied to the show will begin coming about this week in tandem with SXSW. One such manner in which this will take effect is with "Holotapes", which Prime Video announced will be appearing on Instagram in the coming days.

At this point, Fallout is roughly one month away from hitting Prime Video as the series will debut on April 12, 2024. Season 1 of Fallout is set to last eight episodes in total with new episodes expected to release on a weekly basis. For the time being, Prime Video hasn't confirmed if Season 2 (or beyond) will be happening for Fallout, but those in charge of the series have already said that they have long-term plans in mind.

You can get a look at all of these new posters for Fallout attached below.

Lucy Poster

Maximus Poster

The Ghoul Poster

