New NBA 2K24 Ratings Update Released

2K Sports has today pushed out the latest player ratings update for NBA 2K24. Hot off the heels of the All-Star break, the NBA season is now in its final month with many teams pushing for a spot in the playoffs. To that end, 2K Sports has pushed out the latest patch for NBA 2K24 that will see players in-game more closely resembling their real-world play over the past couple of weeks.

Downloadable now across all platforms, this new NBA 2K24 patch brings some notable buffs to some of the game's biggest stars. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has now seen his overall rating climb to a 96, which only further verifies his case for MVP. Additionally, forwards Anthony Davis and Domantas Sabonis have jumped to a 94 and 90 respectively. As for the biggest losers on this patch, Tyrese Haliburton and Steph Curry have both seen their ratings drop by a single point. Generally speaking, though, there haven't been too many other notable nerfs to some of the most recognizable stars in the NBA.

You can get a look at all the ratings changes in this new NBA 2K24 update down below.

NBA 2K24 Ratings Update for March 7

Atlanta Hawks:

De'Andre Hunter: 80 OVR (+1)

Bruno Fernando: 74 OVR (+1)

Brooklyn Nets:

Nicolas Claxton: 83 OVR (-1)

Ben Simmons: 77 OVR (-1)

Boston Celtics:

Derrick White: 85 OVR (+1)

Payton Pritchard: 76 OVR (+1)

Charlotte Hornets:

Grant Williams: 77 OVR (+1)

Tre Mann: 76 OVR (+1)

Nick Smith Jr.: 74 OVR (+2)

Davis Bertans: 74 OVR (+2)

Bryce McGowens: 72 OVR (-1)

Chicago Bulls:

Andre Drummond: 79 OVR (+1)

Ayo Dosunmu: 78 OVR (+1)

Onuralp Bitim: 70 OVR (+2)

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Max Strus: 77 OVR (+1)

Isaac Okoro: 77 OVR (+1)

Georges Niang: 75 OVR (-1)

Dean Wade: 72 OVR (-1)

Dallas Mavericks:

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 78 OVR (-1)

Dwight Powell: 74 OVR (-2)

Denver Nuggets:

Michael Porter Jr.: 83 OVR (+1)

Reggie Jackson: 76 OVR (-1)

Peyton Watson: 76 OVR (-1)

Collin Gillespie: 69 OVR (+1)

Detroit Pistons:

Cade Cunningham: 85 OVR (+1)

Jaden Ivey: 79 OVR (-2)

Simone Fontecchio: 77 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Stewart: 77 OVR (+1)

Marcus Sasser: 76 OVR (-1)

Evan Fournier: 74 OVR (+1)

Golden State Warriors:

Stephen Curry: 95 OVR (-1)

Andrew Wiggins: 79 OVR (+2)

Dario Šarić: 78 OVR (-1)

Brandin Podziemski: 78 OVR (+1)

Gary Payton II: 77 OVR (+1)

Houston Rockets:

Jabari Smith Jr.: 81 OVR (+1)

Dillon Brooks: 79 OVR (-1)

Amen Thompson: 79 OVR (-1)

Cam Whitmore: 78 OVR (-1)

Indiana Pacers:

Tyrese Haliburton: 91 OVR (-1)

Bennedict Mathurin: 81 OVR (+1)

Aaron Nesmith: 79 OVR (-1)

Jalen Smith: 77 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Clippers:

Russell Westbrook: 80 OVR (-1)

Terance Mann: 76 OVR (+2)

Nah'Shon Hyland: 74 OVR (-1)

P.J. Tucker: 72 OVR (-2)

Los Angeles Lakers:

Anthony Davis: 94 OVR (+1)

D'Angelo Russell: 83 OVR (+1)

Taurean Prince: 76 OVR (+1)

Spencer Dinwiddie: 75 OVR (-2)

Jaxson Hayes: 75 OVR (-1)

Memphis Grizzlies:

Jaren Jackson Jr.: 87 OVR (+1)

Lamar Stevens: 75 OVR (+2)

Jake LaRavia: 73 OVR (+1)

Yuta Watanabe: 71 OVR (-1)

Miami Heat:

Bam Adebayo: 88 OVR (+1)

Duncan Robinson: 78 OVR (+1)

Nikola Jović: 76 OVR (+1)

Haywood Highsmith: 75 OVR (+1)

Milwaukee Bucks:

Malik Beasley: 76 OVR (+1)

Patrick Beverley: 76 OVR (+1)

Danilo Gallinari: 75 OVR (-1)

Jae Crowder: 74 OVR (-1)

Pat Connaughton: 72 OVR (-1)

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Anthony Edwards: 90 OVR (+1)

Kyle Anderson: 76 OVR (+1)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 76 OVR (+1)

T.J. Warren: 74 OVR (-2)

New Orleans Pelicans:

Zion Williamson: 88 OVR (-1)

Brandon Ingram: 87 OVR (+1)

Herbert Jones: 81 OVR (+1)

Naji Marshall: 74 OVR (-1)

Matt Ryan: 73 OVR (+1)

New York Knicks:

Isaiah Hartenstein: 80 OVR (-2)

Bojan Bogdanović: 80 OVR (-1)

Josh Hart: 79 OVR (+2)

Precious Achiuwa: 78 OVR (+1)

Alec Burks: 77 OVR (-1)

Miles McBride: 77 OVR (+1)

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 96 OVR (+1)

Chet Holmgren: 87 OVR (+1)

Jalen Williams: 85 OVR (+2)

Luguentz Dort: 79 OVR (+1)

Gordon Hayward: 77 OVR (-2)

Cason Wallace: 77 OVR (+1)

Jaylin Williams: 75 OVR (+1)





Orlando Magic:

Jalen Suggs: 80 OVR (+1)

Wendell Carter Jr.: 80 OVR (+1)

Markelle Fultz: 79 OVR (-1)

Goga Bitadze: 75 OVR (-2)

Caleb Houstan: 72 OVR (+1)

Philadelphia 76ers:

Tyrese Maxey: 88 OVR (+1)

Kyle Lowry: 77 OVR (+1)

Nicolas Batum: 75 OVR (-1)

Kenyon Martin Jr.: 75 OVR (+1)

Mohamed Bamba: 74 OVR (-1)

Ricky Council IV: 73 OVR (+1)

Phoenix Suns:

Jusuf Nurkić: 83 OVR (+1)

Eric Gordon: 77 OVR (+1)

Royce O'Neale: 77 OVR (+3)

Nassir Little: 74 OVR (-1)

Thaddeus Young: 74 OVR (-1)

Portland Trail Blazers:

Deandre Ayton: 83 OVR (+1)

Matisse Thybulle: 75 OVR (-1)

Toumani Camara: 75 OVR (+1)

Dalano Banton: 74 OVR (+1)

Ashton Hagans: 70 OVR (+3)

San Antonio Spurs:

Zach Collins: 78 OVR (+1)

Malaki Branham: 75 OVR (+1)

Devonte Graham: 74 OVR (-1)

Sacramento Kings:

Domantas Sabonis: 90 OVR (+2)

De'Aaron Fox: 89 OVR (+2)

Trey Lyles: 76 OVR (-1)

Chris Duarte: 74 OVR (+1)

Toronto Raptors:

Jakob Poeltl: 82 OVR (+1)

Immanuel Quickley: 81 OVR (+1)

Bruce Brown: 77 OVR (-1)

Gradey Dick: 76 OVR (+3)





Utah Jazz:

Keyonte George: 79 OVR (+3)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 76 OVR (+1)

Taylor Hendricks: 75 OVR (+2)

Washington Wizards:

Kyle Kuzma: 83 OVR (+2)

Deni Avdija: 82 OVR (+2)

Jordan Poole: 79 OVR (+2)

Corey Kispert: 79 OVR (+2)

Bilal Coulibaly: 77 OVR (+1)

Landry Shamet: 75 OVR (-1)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.