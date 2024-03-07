New NBA 2K24 Ratings Update Released

Logan Moore

03/07/2024 01:13 pm EST

2K Sports has today pushed out the latest player ratings update for NBA 2K24. Hot off the heels of the All-Star break, the NBA season is now in its final month with many teams pushing for a spot in the playoffs. To that end, 2K Sports has pushed out the latest patch for NBA 2K24 that will see players in-game more closely resembling their real-world play over the past couple of weeks. 

Downloadable now across all platforms, this new NBA 2K24 patch brings some notable buffs to some of the game's biggest stars. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has now seen his overall rating climb to a 96, which only further verifies his case for MVP. Additionally, forwards Anthony Davis and Domantas Sabonis have jumped to a 94 and 90 respectively. As for the biggest losers on this patch, Tyrese Haliburton and Steph Curry have both seen their ratings drop by a single point. Generally speaking, though, there haven't been too many other notable nerfs to some of the most recognizable stars in the NBA. 

You can get a look at all the ratings changes in this new NBA 2K24 update down below. 

NBA 2K24 Ratings Update for March 7

