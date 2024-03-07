Steam Deal Gets You Three Games for Just $1, But Time Is Running Out

A new Steam deal gets you a total of three games for just $1. Normally, you would have to pay $20.67 to acquire all three games, so this represents a savings of 95 percent. What is the catch? Well, the deal does not come from Steam directly, but via Fanatical, and the expiration date of the deal is getting very close. More specifically, the deal is set to expire three hours from writing this at 11 AM EST.

The second catch is the games you can save some dough on are fairly niche. In fact, judging by its number of user reviews and player count data, most Steam users are not going to have any interest in the trio of games. However, if you are trying to learn Japanese, this is the best Steam deal ever. The three games in question are actually a trilogy, or, more specifically, the Learn Japanese to Survive trilogy, which is a set of anime RPGs that as the name suggests, teach you Japanese.

"It's time to brush up on a new set of skills to survive with the Learn Japanese to Survive! Trilogy. This trio of educational anime RPGs puts a fresh and entertaining spin on gaming and learning a new language," reads Fanatical's official description of the bundle. Jump into Learn Japanese To Survive! Hiragana Battle, a full-blown RPG specifically designed to keep you engaged by introducing you to the Japanese language like never before. Learn how to read and write Hiragana at your own pace.

A description continues: "Meet new characters to learn from in each chapter, with your revision taking place on the battlefield – if your knowledge is up to scratch, you'll claim victory in exciting strategic battles! Further increase your knowledge with Learn Japanese To Survive! Katakana War, which focuses on teaching you the basics of the Katakana writing system. With this game, you'll learn to read and write every single Katakana character and, before long, you'll master pronunciation and be able to write words in no time. Finally, it's time for Learn Japanese To Survive! Kanji Combat, which teaches you a separate part of Japanese: the Kanji writing system. Learn over 200 Kanji characters and use them in 'live & learn' battles where wrong answers will reflect your attack!"

Unfortunately, none of the three games support the Steam Deck, and at this point, we don't expect this to change. What does "Unsupported" mean? It means Valve testing indicates either some or all of the game does not function on the Steam Deck.

