Xbox Reveals SpongeBob SquarePants Console and You Can Actually Buy It

Over the last three years, Xbox has revealed a number of sleek custom consoles based on various video games and movies. Unfortunately, they've all pretty much been exclusively offered through sweepstakes, and the few that ended up on the secondary market have been sold for obscenely large amounts of money. However, Microsoft and Best Buy are teaming up to offer a new Xbox Series X bundle that features a stunning SpongeBob SquarePants design, and the kicker is that it's actually going to be sold through the Best Buy mobile app on Thursday, March 7th at 8 a.m. PT. A listing is also live via the main Best Buy website.

SpongeBob Xbox Series X Price and Details

The Xbox Series X – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Special Edition Bundle will cost $699. In addition to the SpongeBob design, the console is accompanied by a special controller, which features art of SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Plankton, Mr. Krabs, and Gary. Five of those characters are playable fighters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, while Gary appears in the game as an NPC. Those particular characters were likely chosen because the bundle also comes with a digital copy of the Nickelodeon fighting game!

While it's very nice to see that one of these custom consoles is actually being sold for once, there is a catch: the system will be offered in limited quantities through Best Buy Drops on the Best Buy mobile app. That's the same method that was used last fall with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Console Covers for the PS5, and that release was basically a disaster. Hopefully things will run a lot smoother this week, and those that want to get one of these consoles won't have too much difficulty. The console is also exclusive to the U.S., so SpongeBob fans in other regions are out of luck.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

For those unfamiliar with the game, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is a fighting game that was released last fall on multiple platforms. The game features a number of fighters spanning various Nickelodeon properties, with SpongeBob SquarePants having the most representation. SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, and Mecha Plankton all appear as playable fighters in the base game. Mr. Krabs was also recently released as the game's first DLC fighter, and he'll be followed by Uncle Iroh and Prince Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender, as well as Rocksteady from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Reception to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 was a lot more positive than the previous game in the series. ComicBook.com awarded the fighting game a score of 4 out of 5, with reviewer Nick Valdez calling it "a massive upgrade to everything found in the first game." For SpongeBob fans that haven't played it yet, the game should be a nice accompaniment to this special edition Xbox Series X console!

