10 Best Deals Right Now in the PlayStation Store’s 2025 “End of Year Deals” Sale

The PlayStation Store’s “End of Year Deals” sale is, as the name says, coming right at the end of the year. It’s not a typical sale centered around nominees from The Game Awards (although that is likely coming), but it still has plenty of titles that are worth celebrating. And given its launch on a Monday, it seems like it is PlayStation’s answer to the sales situated around Cyber Week.

Regardless, here are the 10 best deals in the PlayStation Store’s “End of Year Deals” sale. All sales will be live until December 22nd at 11:59 PM PT.

10) Pepper Grinder

Image COurtesy of Devolver Digital

Price: $5.24 or $4.49 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $14.99

Pepper Grinder is a brief delight. This 2D platformer is built around a drill and using said tool to leap around various chunks of diggable dirt not unlike the Burrow power in Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Bosses and levels take advantage of this single mechanic quite well and don’t drag on long enough to lose their luster. Spinning around with the drill can be somewhat cumbersome at times, but its charm and interesting central mechanic are enough to compensate for that shortcoming.

9) Synapse

Image COurtesy of nDreams

Price: $17.49 or $13.49 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $34.99

The PlayStation VR2 isn’t the hottest accessory in 2025, but that doesn’t discount how incredible of an experience Synapse is. This stylized roguelite shooter follows genre conventions by giving players a bunch of upgrades to experiment with, yet the true draw comes from its controls. The telekinetic abilities are remarkably empowering because of how they perfectly use the system’s eye-tracking capabilities to deliver a new experience. Just looking at an enemy and being able to grab them and chuck them like a cheap ragdoll is electrifying and does not get old. No game has used this tech quite like this since, which is a shame, but it makes Synapse an experience all its own.

8) Soma

Image COurtesy of Frictional Games

Price: $1.49 / $29.99

Soma may be 10 years old, but its impact is still felt today. This horror game has its scary moments that recall Frictional Games’ history with the Amnesia franchise with its array of deadly creatures. However, Soma’s legacy has more to do with its philosophical underpinnings. It asks questions about humanity and puts those ideas at the center of the experience, leading to unforgettable moments that are about more than monsters in a mysterious facility. Those parts concerning monsters in a mysterious facility are solid enough, but this more story-focused route is what has made Soma a pivotal piece of the genre.

7) Amnesia: The Bunker

IMage COurtesy of Frictional Games

Price: $3.74 / $24.99

However, Frictional Games still excels when it does focus more on the scary monster bits. Amnesia: The Bunker shows this team at its peak with its World War I horror game that locks players in a bunker with bloodthirsty beast. Even though some parts are scripted, The Bunker is a genre staple because of its myriad unscripted moments that make every playthrough unique. This relates to item locations and codes as well as where the monster will show up next. The immersive sim elements that give players multiple options — a grenade can stun the beast, blow open doors, or be a distraction — further cement how special this game is, making for a terrifying experience every single time. Its wide array of settings and modest campaign length also make extra runs even more enticing.

6) Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition

Image courtesy of Ubisoft

Price: $15.99 / $39.99

Ubisoft isn’t known for its linear games, but Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown demonstrates what happens when its teams are allowed to go outside of the typical Ubisoft blueprint. This search action platformer has plenty of upgrades that open up the map like most of its peers, yet The Lost Crown succeeds by doing many of the genre staples with an admirable amount of panache. Its gorgeous art style is full of vivid colors and pulls from the rich tapestry of Persian mythology. The combat is surprisingly smooth and has a ton of options. Jumping through saw-heavy gauntlets is also a blast because of its responsive controls and suite of agile and acrobatic abilities, something its Mask of Darkness DLC doubles down on. When combined with a decent story and well-paced upgrades, The Lost Crown becomes one of the genre’s all-time greats on top of being the best Prince of Persia game.

5) Subnautica

Image COurtesy of Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Price: $7.49 / $29.99

The survival genre is known for its janky nature and being light on story, but Subnautica doesn’t quite fit as cleanly into those stereotypes. This beloved game lets players build their base and craft items that let them scour more of the ocean’s depths and the horrors that lie beneath, but it’s also got a solid mystery underpinning it that makes it more than a simple collect-a-thon. It is still a survival game at the end of the day and will assuredly trigger those with any lingering thessalophobia, but it’s still quite a ride.

4) DOOM: The Dark Ages

Image COurtesy of Bethesda SOftworks

Price: $34.99 / $69.99

DOOM: The Dark Ages turns players into a machine that kills demons with reckless abandon. It’s not as frenetic as DOOM Eternal and its double jumps and air dashes, but The Dark Ages still empowers players by giving them a shield that’s as much of an offensive tool as it is a defensive one. Parrying blows, reflecting projectiles, and zipping across the battlefield to bash baddies is a slick loop that is different from what id Software has done before without sacrificing the “combat chess” that has made its games the best in their class.

3) Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition

Image Courtesy of Ubisoft

Price: $32.99 / $109.99

Star Wars Outlaws has made a lot of progress since its tepid launch. Ubisoft spent months patching numerous holes here and there, which have made the better parts of the experience easier to appreciate. Being able to speed around an alien planet, saunter into a cantina, and take on the Empire in an open-world Star Wars game is still a novel thrill, as most other Star Wars games are more linear or multiplayer-focused. Ubisoft couldn’t fix the anemic story and it is still a checklist-type game at the end of the day, but Outlaws remains a decent game and one of the only ways to wander around a Star Wars planet in a video game. This version even comes with the two expansions that star Lando Calrissian and Hondo Ohnaka.

2) Mortal Kombat 1 Definitive Edition

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Games

Price: $17.49 / $69.99

NetherRealm Studios prematurely cutting off support for Mortal Kombat 1 does not diminish how fluid its fighting mechanics are. This rebooted entry gives players more combo routes and special assists called Kameos that yield even more options. For example, a projectile-heavy Kameo like Sektor can give a fighter like General Shao more ranged options or a Kameo like Stryker could make his pressure even more oppressive. There’s a lot to mine here — especially in its DLC characters — and makes up for the game’s boring and inept single-player modes.

1) Eternal Strands

IMage Courtesy of Yellow Brick Games

Price: $11.99 / $39.99

Eternal Strands has plenty of strands of DNA from other games and teams. It’s got hints of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with its elemental magic that lets players fight bosses and solve puzzles in their own ways. Said large bosses also evoke the colossi in Shadow of the Colossus. Even the team has some BioWare roots. But all of these elements come together to form a modest RPG that feels relatively fresh, one that doesn’t submit to endless live service trends or contain a massive map filled with useless icons. Some of the writing and story elements don’t come close to hitting the same highs as the aforementioned titles, yet Eternal Strands is still worth appreciating because of how it tries to push forward in its own small ways.

