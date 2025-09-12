Top 10 PlayStation Store Deals in the 2025 “Autumn Adventures” Sale

The PlayStation Store‘s “Autumn Adventures” sale going on through September 2025 has many deals on huge games in all sorts of genres. However, it seems to have plenty of fantastic savings on one genre in particular: horror. There are many spooky or spooky-adjacent games that are on deep discount for this sale that’s coming just before the Halloween season. Perhaps PlayStation wants to give players the full October month to play some holiday-appropriate titles (although a more focused horror game sale is likely coming soon).

Here are 10 of the best discounts in the “Autumn Adventures” sale on the PlayStation Store. All deals listed here will be live until September 24th at 11:59 pm PT.

1) Amnesia: The Bunker

image Courtesy of Frictional Games

Price: $6.24 / $24.99

Amnesia: The Bunker is one of the best horror games, full stop. Players have one simple task — escape a World War I bunker — but have to do so while avoiding a Lovecraftian monstrosity stalking the blackened halls. This beast, for the most part, doesn’t run on a scripted path and is a constant source of dread because of this unpredictability. When combined with the trap and item randomization between playthroughs and the light immersive sim-esque problem solving that gives players multiple options, The Bunker becomes more than a typical “avoid the monster” kind of game and ascends into an exhilarating experience that scares players through its ability to constantly surprise them.

2) Fear the Spotlight

IMage Courtesy of Blumhouse Games

Price: $9.99 / $19.99

There are many modern horror games that pull from the PS1 playbook, and Fear the Spotlight is one of the standouts in that subgenre. This throwback has players tiptoeing around school halls and gathering key items while evading a creature with a spotlight for a head. It’s not the scariest or most original entry in the genre, but it’s more than charming and eerie enough.

3) Observation

Image Courtesy of Devolver Digital

Price: $3.74 or $2.49 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $24.99

Observation is a unique horror game in that players play as an AI aboard a space station that controls various functions to support the human crew members on board. It doesn’t seem like a style that would foment quality horror, but Observation uses this premise wonderfully to tell an unnerving tale that works well with this central conceit. A handful of its puzzles can be a little too obtuse, but it’s great at sowing tension and might serve as a decent thematic primer for Silent Hill: Townfall, developer Screen Burn Interactive’s (formerly No Code) next game.

4) Have a Nice Death

image Courtesy of Arc Games

Price: $9.99 / $24.99

Death’s Door already did the whole “death as a bureaucracy,” but Have a Nice Death is a different take on that style since it is a Dead Cells-esque roguelite. This fast 2D action game isn’t too different from others of its ilk, but it succeeds through its varied upgrades, smooth controls, and killer art style that adds a cutesy sheen over Halloween-y characters and environments.

5) Cryptmaster

Image Courtesy of Akupara Games

Price: $18.74 or $17.49 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $24.99

Cryptmaster is a dungeon crawler RPG with a twist. Instead of performing regular attacks like any other game, players type in commands to go on the offense. While reflexes are needed to win (however, there is a mode that makes combat turn-based), victories are also dependent on the player’s vocabulary, typing acumen, and proficiency at Hangman. The snarky and titular Cryptmaster even responds to player input in a surprisingly in-depth way and will even scold players for typing in foul language, giving the game a notable personality and sense of style. A keyboard-heavy game might seem weird to play on console, but Cryptmaster was updated to support keyboards on PS5.

6) Control Ultimate Edition

IMage Courtesy of Remedy Entertainment

Price: $3.99 / $39.99

Control isn’t technically a horror game, but its Lynchian inspirations put it in that realm. Control is part of the New Weird movement where things are, fittingly, strange and not always thoroughly explained. However, Remedy Entertainment has toed that line well by still providing a lush and fleshed-out world with collectibles that are actually worth reading. Its power-based, third-person shooting is also frenetic and has players blasting their shapeshifting gun and tossing around anything that isn’t nailed down, making for exciting action that balances out the quieter moments. This version also comes with all the DLC, which further deepens the world and even crosses over with Alan Wake.

7) Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Image Courtesy of Sony INteractive Entertainment

Price: $29.99 / $49.99

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered caught flak for being a remaster of a relatively recent game, but it’s not strictly a small visual improvement. This remaster is more visually in line with Forbidden West, with its more detailed textures and stronger lighting. It even has livelier animations during cutscenes, which addresses the noticeably stiff dialogue exchanges from the original. In addition to a whole host of new accessibility options, combat is a smidge tighter, too, and is another aspect that puts it in line with its fantastic sequel. It’s not PlayStation’s best remaster, but it’s still a great one.

8) Baldur’s Gate 3

Image Courtesy of Larian Studios

Price: $52.49 / $69.99

Baldur’s Gate 3 was one of the most acclaimed RPGs of the last few decades for a reason. This wildly expansive title lets players roleplay in a way that almost makes most other games look shallow in comparison. True to its D&D heritage, players can go down so many different paths and make an overwhelming amount of choices to truly make their playthrough unique. Tactical combat makes Baldur’s Gate 3 mechanically engaging, but its storytelling efforts are its true selling point and why this RPG will likely persist for many years to come.

9) Wanted: Dead

Image Courtesy of 110 Industries

Price: $5.99 / $29.99

Wanted: Dead is the “worst” game on this list, but it’s also the most interesting. This gonzo shooter has some of the most bizarre sequences in recent memory and makse the whole game feel like a lost Hideo Kojima game from an alternate dimension where Metal Gear flopped. Its melee swordplay and traditional third-person shooting are violent and sometimes satisfying, but both are weighed down by less-than-ideal controls. But the jank is part of Wanted: Dead‘s undeniable charm and supplements its weird, 2007-era presentation.

10) Indika

IMage COurtesy of 11 bit Studios

Price: $14.99 or 13.74 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $24.99

Some games star rugged adventurers, others feature disgruntled gods, and titles like Indika put players in the shoes of a nun from an alternate version of Russia. This narrative-focused third-person game uses this religious imagery to tell a powerful story about devotion and faith and cleverly utilizes the video game medium to do so. It’s a mature title that doesn’t talk down to the player, and would be an excellent model for other games to follow.

