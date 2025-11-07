3 Shooter Games to Play If You’re Tired of Battle Royales

It’s safe to say that the battle royale boom has defined the last decade of shooter gaming. From Fortnite and Apex Legends to Call of Duty: Warzone, and now even Battlefield Redsec, dropping into massive maps and fighting to be the last one standing became the genre’s new standard. But for many, this formula is starting to feel repetitive as many of these games blend together. The endless shrinking circles, loot races, and RNG-driven chaos have left plenty of shooter fans looking for something deeper, something more structured, and maybe a little more tactical.

Luckily, the shooter genre offers plenty of alternatives in 2025. These games deliver the intensity and skill ceiling of a good firefight without falling back on the same battle royale blueprint. Whether you crave cooperative play, strategic hero combat, or extraction-style survival, there’s a new generation of shooters ready to scratch that trigger-happy itch. Below are three of the best options to dive into if you’re ready to move beyond battle royales.

3) Destiny 2

Image Courtesy of Bungie

Destiny 2 may be a game that predates the battle royale craze, but it still feels more alive. While other shooters have come and gone, Bungie’s live-service looter-shooter continues to evolve, offering a deep universe, smooth gunplay, and an endless stream of activities that keep players coming back long after the latest BR meta fades. Though the game has had some controversies lately, along with Bungie and the upcoming Marathon, it still has a loyal fanbase.

The reason Destiny 2 is such a perfect escape from battle royales is simple: it blends competitive intensity with cooperative depth while still giving that loot chase adrenaline rush. Instead of chasing random loot drops in a hundred-player arena, you’re assembling a fireteam of Guardians to tackle raids, Nightfalls, and PvP modes like Crucible or Trials of Osiris. Every encounter demands strategy, communication, and precision.

And let’s not forget the feel of the combat. Bungie’s gunplay remains among the best in the industry. It’s snappy, impactful, and endlessly satisfying. Each weapon feels handcrafted, from the precision of pulse rifles to the explosive chaos of rocket launchers. Add in the evolving narrative, regular expansions, and a dedicated community, and you’ve got a shooter that thrives on progression rather than survival.

2) Marvel Rivals

Image courtesy of NetEase

If battle royales often feel like chaotic lone-wolf experiences, Marvel Rivals swings to the opposite extreme. It’s about embracing teamwork and synergy, all while showcasing superhero spectacle. NetEase and Marvel’s new 6v6 hero shooter brings a comic-book twist to the genre, and it’s quickly earning attention as one of the most exciting new multiplayer games of the year. Overwatch may have popularized the genre after the success of Team Fortress 2, but Marvel Rivals has elevated it.

Players choose from a roster of iconic heroes and villains, including many fan-favorites like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Wolverine, Hulk, and more, each with unique abilities, ultimates, and playstyles. But what makes Marvel Rivals special is its Team-Up Abilities system that encourages players to work together. Unlike battle royales, where every player fights for themselves, Marvel Rivals thrives on coordination. Team composition, ultimate management, and map control matter far more than luck or loadout RNG. Matches feel tight and focused.

Visually, it’s a feast. The art style blends comic-book flair with high-fidelity detail, giving every explosion, superpower, and takedown the punch you’d expect from a Marvel movie. With frequent balance updates and new characters on the horizon, it’s clear the developers are aiming to keep the game fresh, something even the best battle royales have struggled with. In an era where shooters often demand solo survival instincts, Marvel Rivals reminds us that teamwork can be just as thrilling as clutching a 1v1 victory.

1) Arc Raiders

Image courtesy of Embark Studios

If you’re looking for a shooter that’s both innovative and cinematic, Arc Raiders might just be the fresh start you need. Developed by Embark Studios, the same team behind The Finals, Arc Raiders trades battle royale chaos for high-stakes, extraction shooter survival. Many of the same elements are there: dropping in, collecting loot, and battling other players. But a key difference is that you’re not trying to be the last man standing; you’re just trying to get home with precise loot you scavenged.

You’re not just fighting other players, you’re also battling robot enemies. The goal is to gather valuable resources, survive encounters, and successfully extract. That shift in objective changes everything. Matches feel tense and methodical, with moments of explosive action giving way to careful planning and communication. The gunplay is grounded but satisfying, with weapon feedback and movement polished to near perfection. Whether you’re outgunned by robotic patrols or ambushed by another human squad, every encounter feels deliberate and adrenaline-fueled while rewarding tactical thinking.

What really sets Arc Raiders apart is its tone and atmosphere. The game is drenched in ‘70s sci-fi aesthetics, blending analog tech with otherworldly landscapes. You’ll explore derelict facilities, scavenge for supplies, and engage in firefights that feel weighty and cinematic. Arc Raiders is already on track to be one of the best shooters of this generation, and Embark Studios likely intends to support it for quite some time. There is no better time to jump in and start scavenging across the Rust Belt, especially if you need a battle royale detox.

