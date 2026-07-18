4 Assassin’s Creed Games Ubisoft Should Remake Next After the Success of Black Flag Resynced

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced is a high quality remake of arguably the best game in the series, keeping what players loved about the original while refining features for a modern experience. Several quality-of-life changes and gameplay expansions from the original title have turned the Assassin’s Creed remake into a true success, garnering praise from series veterans all over. With the praise for the return of the pirate, high-seas adventure, some players have wondered if other entries in the franchise deserve the Black Flag Resynced treatment too.

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Many players have been calling for Ubisoft to re-visit classic Assassin’s Creed experiences, especially ones that contain the “classic” stealth-action gameplay of the past. Newer titles in the franchise have kept some elements of stealth, but have largely pivoted to RPG-adjacent systems and open world design that fans have been mixed on for multiple titles. Although some past games are somewhat linear, the nostalgia fans have for Assassin’s Creed‘s past is reason enough to use Black Flag Resynced as a model for other remakes.

4. Assassin’s Creed 2

The journey of Ezio Auditore is one of the pillars of gaming, representing Assassin’s Creed at the height of their popularity. The original Assassin’s Creed 2 is the perfect combination of stealth gameplay, parkour exploration, and story blended into one experience that every other game in the franchise gets compared to. As a result, it is the obvious pick for a Black Flag Resynced remake, with cities of Italy during its Renaissance era begging for remastered graphics that match the new technologies at Ubisoft’s disposal.

Integrating the remodeled combat systems from Black Flag Resynced into an Assassin’s Creed 2 remake would work out well, modernizing the combat flow between old and new. Meanwhile, all Ubisoft has to do is recreate the huge environments of the past games, including a vertical challenge for players who aim to reach the top of historic buildings re-created with stunning visual quality. Other overhauls to certain systems could avoid the tedium of those games, adding new content that makes an already legendary game even better.

Some fans have suggested that Ubisoft could combine the entire Assassin’s Creed 2 timeline into a singular game as well, pairing together the stories of Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed: Revelations into a single title. Since all these games used similar systems and the same framework, a remake of Ezio’s entire journey could be worth the effort. However, if an Assassin’s Creed 2 remake inspires remakes of those other titles, similar to how Resident Evil 2 Remake sparked multiple remakes, it could represent an exciting new chapter in the series.

3. Assassin’s Creed: Unity

Assassin’s Creed: Unity is probably the most underrated game in the series due to its launch, which was a buggy performance nightmare for many players. Most fans don’t even realize how polished this game became, with likely the best parkour mechanics and world design the series has ever seen before or since. In the streets of Paris, France, players can climb buildings of all kinds, even entering them seamlessly for a truly refined free running experience.

Those systems alone would be wonderful in a remake that avoids all the issues Assassin’s Creed: Unity faced upon its release. Much like Black Flag: Resynced, adding new features to support this game would only balance its strengths, putting every mechanic at a higher quality rather than just one system. The deep character customization options would look even better in a remake, while the widely praised “black box” assassination missions from Unity could be refined similar to how Black Flag Resynced re-did the original game’s patrol segments.

Unlike Black Flag Resynced, the combat of Unity doesn’t need to be reworked as much, as the original title already had added improvements to the series’ past. Parries and dodges seen in Black Flag Resynced now were standard in Unity, complimenting the detailed world design that encouraged stealth in unique ways. Since fights were tougher, players were encouraged to stick within large crowds, using complex parkour routes to stay hidden. Refining and expanding upon those systems in a remake could give AC: Unity the launch it truly deserved.

2. Assassin’s Creed 3

Out of all the Assassin’s Creed games, Assassin’s Creed 3 is likely the one that would benefit most from a remake, capitalizing on its fascinating American Revolutionary War setting with proper refinements. When released, this game was polarizing for a number of reasons, mainly for performance issues and narrative pacing that alienated players. Quirks to the stealth mechanics of this game also were a big departure from the classic Assassin’s Creed 2 systems of the past, marking a change too big for some fans to enjoy.

The story of Assassin’s Creed 3 is very different as well, with Native American protagonist Connor existing as someone completely unlike Ezio. Yet, despite the game’s premise, its environments were somewhat bland compared to the past titles in the series, showing many locations without much diversity. This is something a remake could improve on, expanding areas that players can explore on a scale far larger than Assassin’s Creed 3 was ever able to do before.

The combination of rustic early American colony cities and robust wilderness from those regions would look gorgeous in a remake, especially one up to the visual standards Black Flag Resynced has created. The combat overhauls of the Black Flag remake would be welcome in a Assassin’s Creed 3 remake too, along with many tweaks to outdated mission structure and level design from the past. By making missions spawn fewer enemies and not fall to the same bugs as Assassin’s Creed 3 originally had, a remake could redeem one of the franchise’s more controversial entries.

1. Assassin’s Creed: Rogue

One of the best twists Ubisoft ever tried with Assassin’s Creed was through Assassin’s Creed: Rogue, a spin-off of Assassin’s Creed 3 released back in 2014. This game was limited in scope, but featured an adventure where the Assassins were the enemies, and the protagonist was a former member of their order now joining the rival Templar organization to take them out. This game has huge significance in the connective story of Assassin’s Creed, with the events within it even being felt in Black Flag some time later.

Much like Assassin’s Creed 3, Assassin’s Creed: Rogue suffers from sluggish gameplay compared to past entries, making a remake more necessary than other series titles. The combat and stealth systems of AC: Rogue had potential to be excellent, and served as a expansion of systems from Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, so seeing those features polished could be perfect for players to experience. There are other mechanics somewhat exclusive to AC: Rogue, such as resource management, building renovation, and crafting that is more representative of Ubisoft’s modern style.

Simply expanding upon the concepts established in this spin-off would be enough reason for a remake to happen. Beyond the fascinating twist on the series’ formula story-wise, the Templar gameplay is something that could be brought back in new ways, such as the Assassination Interception missions where your character prevents a target from being killed instead of being the tool of their death. Considering how this game was the one that followed Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, AC: Rogue is one of the best candidates to get a Resynced-style remake, evolving past a spin-off and into a fully fledged franchise entry.

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