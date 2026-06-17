5 Most Exciting June 2026 Steam Next Fest Demos You Don’t Want to Miss

The summer installment of Steam Next Fest has arrived, bringing literally thousands of free demos to the platform. From June 15th until June 22nd, gamers can try out all kinds of limited-time demos for games in basically any genre you can think of. In fact, this year’s list is so staggeringly long, it’s even more overwhelming than usual. With just one week to test out games, we’ll all need to make some tough choices about how to spend our time.

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June 2026 Steam Next Fest may well be the biggest event yet, with 1000s of games participating. That makes it mathematically impossible for anyone to try them all. But there are a few solid game demos you definitely don’t want to miss during this round of Steam Next Fest. After many hours of trying every game I could get my hands on, here are my 5 recommendations for games you absolutely don’t want to miss during June’s Steam Next Fest.

5) Mistfall Hunter

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Genre: Dark Action RPG

This one is in last place simply because, as the most-played demo of Steam Next Fest so far, chances are it’s already on your radar. But Mistfall Hunter has earned that much attention for good reason, so I can hardly leave it off the list. If you like a good dark fantasy RPG and/or extraction games, the Mistfall Hunter demo is a great way to see if its mashup of popular genres will work for you.

The full game releases on July 29th, so Steam Next Fest is a timely opportunity for potential fans to give this Souls-like a go. With its blend of third-person PvPvE extraction mechanics and RPG vibes, Mistfall Hunter feels like a fantasy version of a PvP shooter. And yes, somehow, I do mean that as a compliment. Get a head start against the competition by honing your skills on the battlefield early with the demo while you can.

4) Dragon Shelter

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Genre: Farming/Management Sim

Do you like farming sims? What about dragons? If yes, or even if just maybe, you need to check out Dragon Shelter immediately. This is an adorable new farming sim with a magical dragon twist. The demo gives you a good sense of the main gameplay loop, including a pretty standard “run down farm in downtrodden village” premise. But that’s where things get good. The villagers really are down on their luck, and it’s your job to help.

This game adds some new layers to the classic farming sim that make it feel fresh and charming all over again. Of course, there’s the dragon, who becomes your companion and assistant. But there’s also the fun of a robust cooking mini-game (which the dragon will also help with). In short, this feels like a promising, fresh take on a familiar cozy classic, and it’s one of this year’s Steam Next Fest demos that I never wanted to stop playing. Dragon Shelter releases on September 24th, and the brand-new demo is a great way to see if it needs to go on your Wishlist.

3) Vampire: The Masquerade: Oaths & Ashes

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Genre: Visual Novel

Oaths & Ashes is one of a few upcoming games in the World of Darkness that show a lot of promise. Thanks to its visual novel format, it leans into the storytelling and choices-matter narrative design that TTRPGs like Vampire: The Masquerade do best. And the demo is a solid introduction to the game, with over 2 hours of content taking players through the full prologue.

In the limited-time prologue demo for Oaths & Ashes, you’ll experience the game’s writing firsthand. And personally, I came away impressed with the story so far. You’ll also get to see how your choices impact what comes next, including the ever-fragile Masquerade. If you’re curious about the next Vampire: The Masquerade video game, this demo is a good chance to see whether this visual novel take is your cup of tea. The full game is set to release sometime this year, so you won’t have to wait too long to continue the story.

2) Wilderings: The Lost Spring

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Genre: Creature-Collecting Roguelite

Wilderings had me at “creature-collecting roguelite,” and I was eager to give this upcoming game a go. Thankfully, the new Steam Next Fest demo let me do just that. Wilderings combines stunning, cozy graphics with surprisingly robust combat mechanics. Like any roguelike, it will challenge you, and you’ll die a lot early on. Ask me how I know.

The open world is full of corruption, and you seek to heal it with your animal friends in tow. In this way, and with some of the combat basics, it feels a lot like Kena: Bridge of Spirits. But the roguelike cards and worldbuilding give it a unique vibe all its own. The demo showcases the basics of combat and exploration, giving you a sense of how you’ll unlock new perks and navigate the open world. It shows a lot of promise and left me eager to see more from this one. For now, we don’t have a release window on Wilderings, but hopefully we’ll get wind of one soon enough.

1) Moonlight Peaks

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Genre: Life Sim

This slightly spooky farming sim is at the top of my wishlist. And its brand-new Steam Next Fest demo lets players sink their teeth into even more of the core gameplay loop. You can get a head start on creating your very own vampire farmer, try out some of the core mini-games, like fishing and flower arrangement, and much, much more. If you’ve been as eager to play this one as I have, rest assured, the demo does prove Moonlight Peaks will be worth the wait.

Moonlight Peaks is set to release in full on July 7th. So, this is great timing to double-check that the game is going to meet your expectations before you buy. It’s a pretty robust demo that showcases much of what the full game will be like, and it’s also just so darn cute. And spooky. But not too spooky.

Which Steam Next Fest demo has been your favorite so far? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!