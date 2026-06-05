5 Palette-Swap Ninjas Who Need to Be in the Next Mortal Kombat (Who Aren’t Scorpion & Sub-Zero)

Ninja characters are arguably the most popular figures in the Mortal Kombat series, with mainstays like Sub-Zero and Scorpion guaranteed to be in every entry of the franchise. However, other notable fighters have arose from copying Scorpion and Sub-Zero’s aesthetic, referred to as “palette swaps” for how they used the same character model as the yellow and blue ninjas in the original arcade games. With only a new color to differentiate them, some palette swap ninjas have become quite interesting fighters, with unique styles that deserve to be a new Mortal Kombat‘s roster.

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Mortal Kombat 11 didn’t have a ton of palette swap ninjas until its Aftermath DLC, similar to Mortal Kombat 1 adding ninja characters over time too. Figures like Reptile, Ermac, Mileena, Kitana, and others have slowly become fan-favorites, with loud complaints from players if they are left out of a game’s playable cast. Even though Mortal Kombat 1 included many ninja fighters from the series’ history, there were several missing that players are already clamoring to see return.

5. Jade

Courtesy of Netherrealm Studios

Although Kitana and Mileena were given big roles in Mortal Kombat 1‘s story of a new timeline, Kitana’s best friend Jade was surprisingly absent. This green-clad ninja has long been a favorite of fans, ever since her debut as a hidden fighter in the first Mortal Kombat 2 arcade game. Jade’s long staff and variety of projectiles made her an enjoyable, if not annoying to fight, character in Mortal Kombat 11, making her disappearance in the latest title all the more disappointing.

Jade has always been a far different character from the other Mortal Kombat ninjas, capable of distinct powers from everyone else. For example, Jade can usually summon a violet aura around herself, preventing projectiles from hitting her. Considering how some Mortal Kombat characters like Sektor are defined by zoning and space control with projectiles, this gives Jade unique match-up advantages. Both to tell her story in a new timeline and to access her special gameplay style, Jade is a very worthy ninja to bring back.

4. Tremor

Tremor is a character who only exists as a Kameo fighter in Mortal Kombat 1, but even in that limited capacity, the potential of this geomancy ninja is apparent. Tremor’s origins had the character’s fighting style drastically change based on what variation players picked in Mortal Kombat X, creating one of the most versatile fighters in the series’ history. Tremor hasn’t returned since, but players can remember the earth-shaking Aftershock, Crystalline, and Metallic forms of the character.

Tremor is capable of doing far more than assist characters, but his potential lies in creating a single fighter with traits from all his former variations. A version of Tremor who could create massive rolling stones, change into molten rock to alter his moves, or summon crystal shields at the same time would be a fascinating character to play. As one of Mortal Kombat 1‘s strongest Kameos, Tremor deserves another shot to be among ninjas like Reptile and Noob Saibot in the franchise’s next entry.

3. Skarlet

The manipulation of blood has made Skarlet one of the most interesting ninja characters in Mortal Kombat, with her appearances in MK9 and MK11 showing two distinct versions of the fighter. In MK9, Skarlet was very similar to Mileena, Jade, and Kitana, but MK11 overhauled her appearance and fighting style significantly. Instead of agile movements, Skarlet played more like a deadly witch, conjuring weapons made of blood from her and her opponents.

This fighting style fits Mortal Kombat extremely well, but was not given a big opportunity to shine in MK11 as fans may have hoped. Skarlet’s fighting style was very narrow in scope, with only a few moves tied to her “optimal” play. With many special techniques locked behind variation limitations, it still feels like Skarlet’s expressive potential hasn’t been reached yet. To see another interpretation of the character in MK1‘s timeline would be fascinating, especially compared to how other palette swap ninjas have been reworked.

2. Chameleon/Khameleon

Courtesy of NetherRealm Studios

Although Shang Tsung has the ability to transform and take the abilities of other Mortal Kombat characters, both Chameleon and Khameleon dive deeper into that fighting style. Seen as a Kameo in Mortal Kombat 1, Khameleon copies the moves of multiple female ninjas, using them to aid a fighter and cycle between mimicry at the player’s command. This alone is incredibly engaging compared to straightforward Kameo fighters in MK1, so just imagine what Kameleon would be like as a fighter of her own.

Similarly, Chameleon is a palette swap ninja often forgotten from the days of Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, having never returned to battle. Chameleon is someone whose moves are reflections of the male ninjas, such as Reptile, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Ermac, and more. Combining Chameleon and Khameleon together into one fighter could create the most complex combatant the series has ever since, while also honoring each of the fan-favorite ninjas idolized throughout the franchise.

1. Floyd

Courtesy of Netherrealm Studios

Floyd is the most recent secret character in Mortal Kombat, added to MK1 and not discovered until players complete a variety of tasks throughout different modes. Much like how the ninja Rain is a reference to Prince’s “Purple Rain” song, Floyd is a reference to Pink Floyd, acting as the first pink palette swap ninja in the series. As such, Floyd fulfills perhaps the oldest Mortal Kombat tradition, started when the green-clad Reptile was hidden as a secret fight behind the first arcade game.

Much like how Reptile’s iconic status as a hidden fighter made them a main roster fighter in Mortal Kombat 2, any sequel to MK1 should also include Floyd. The fight against Floyd was already satisfying in MK1 (based on the sheer number of requirements tied to his battle), but his fighting style was also quite interesting. Floyd fights similarly to Shang Tsung from Mortal Kombat 11, while also using special moves from other palette swap ninjas. For example, Floyd has Scorpion’s spear, Ermac’s telekinetic lift, Sub-Zero’s ice ball, and Rain’s classic lightning strike.

Seeing Floyd develop his own fighting style would be fascinating, and possibly create the most interesting original character the series has seen in some time. While Floyd would retain some comparisons to the other ninjas, seeing him manipulate light or energy as his battle intro suggests could be unlike any other fighter. As the first original palette swap ninja added to the Mortal Kombat franchise in years, Floyd needs to be in the series’ next game somehow.

What palette swap ninjas not from Mortal Kombat 1 do you want to see come back for the series’ next game? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!