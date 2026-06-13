5 Pokemon We Most Want to See Added to Pokopia in the Bubbly Basin DLC

Pokemon fans recently got our first look at the new Pokemon Pokopia expansion. Bubbly Basin will add a new, underwater region to the Pokemon life sim when it arrives this August. So far, we’ve only seen a handful of the new Pokemon that will come with the Bubbly Basin area. We got a look at Mudkip and Corphish enjoying life under the sea alongside Ditto. But hopefully, there are far more new Pokemon to find and befriend in the upcoming Pokopia DLC.

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There’s still some time to wait before we can actually dive into the new DLC. Naturally, fans like me will spend the next few months dreaming up everything we hope to see added to Pokopia. I already wrote about some key features we really need in the game. Now, it’s time to draft up a dream list of new Pokemon to add to the Pokemon Pokopia dex with the release of the Bubbly Basin expansion. Given the “underwater” of it all, I’m sticking to Pokemon that could feasibly live under the sea.

5) Sobble

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Pokemon Pokopia is home to a good many starter Pokemon. But the Sobble line is still missing from the game, and that needs to be remedied ASAP. This water-type would certainly be at home in an underwater area, making it the perfect addition for Bubbly Basin. And frankly, the slightly emo vibes of its evolutions would be a really interesting personality to add into the mix of Pokopia‘s largely cheerful residents.

4) Corsola

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I don’t know what it is, but I love the coral Pokemon so much. It’s a natural fit for an underwater region in Pokopia, and I can already picture how much fun its habitat will be to create. Not only that, but if the game wants to keep leaning into the horrors of Pokemon lore in subtle ways, Corsola is perfect. We could encounter its ghostly Galarian form too, which switches to a Ghost type for a reason. Enough said.

3) Staryu

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I’ve got two words for you, Pokemon fans – Mega Starmie in Pokemon Pokopia. I have always loved the Staryu line, and it’s one of the Kanto Pokemon we’re still missing in the game. And while Mega forms haven’t been added to Pokopia yet, I’d love to see Mega Starmie’s personality in the life sim. That ridiculous Pokemon running around would be a treat. But even if that doesn’t happen, Staryu is a must for an underwater region in my humble opinion.

2) Wailmer

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Another Pokemon that absolutely needs to fill the underwater region of Pokopia is none other than Wailmer. After all, this Gen 3 Pokemon arrived right alongside the Dive move that Ditto will use to enter the Bubbly Basin. It’d almost be criminal not to have Wailmer and Wailord roaming around in this region. It’s also one of my personal favorite water-type Pokemon designs, and I’d love my Ditto alter-ego to meet it.

1) Spheal

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Give us the round boy, Game Freak! Ice- and Water-type Spheal is arguably one of the cutest Pokemon around, thanks to its circular shape. And though it does tend to stick to icier regions, I think it’d still be right at home in the Bubbly Basin. Plus, I think it’s ripe for a cute personality as a talking Pokemon in Pokopia, what with its generally cheerful, slightly oblivious vibe.

Which Pokemon are you most hoping to see added to Pokopia when the new expansion arrives? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!