5 Terrifying Horror Games That Look Like They’re Straight Out of the 1990s

There are plenty of horror games with ultra-realistic visuals, introducing terror and tension through smooth renditions of people, objects, monsters, and more. However, some of the scariest titles out there are ones that adopt a “retro” style, almost looking like a game you would see in arcades or early home consoles of the ’90s. Whether they use bit-crushed frameworks, incredibly detailed sprite work, or simple 3D animation tricks to emulate an old PS1’s simplistic polygons, the uncanny nature of these games can lead to some of the most memorable experiences in the horror genre.

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Many different indie horror games have tried to capture the same visual feel as some late ’90s console titles, using a retro-style to revive a very particular era of uneasy graphics. The first Resident Evil or Silent Hill are excellent examples for inspirations behind this artistic style, even if those games were made that way due to technological limitations of the time. This direction can not only deliver scares through crunchy audio sounds, but also deliver moments of intensity through intentionally static or rough presentation.

5. Tormented Souls

Courtesy of Abstract Digital

The first Tormented Souls is clearly a love letter to classic late ’90s horror titles, with the first Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and other games like Alone in the Dark directly referenced by creators. Following the story of Caroline Walker as she investigates the disappearance of twin girls, this game mixes older forms of survival horror storytelling with modern twists, creating a blend of systems that are equal parts nostalgic and fresh. For example, Tormented Souls used fixed camera angles similar to the Resident Evil series, making the scares tied to the player’s locked perspective.

The dark angles of an abandoned mansion slowly turn into a sterile hospital as you explore, descending deeper into a dark location with plenty of secrets. The jarring movements of character in this game is more akin to the original Bioshock, with combat being a tense and claustrophobic affair. A limited inventory system, several puzzles, and horrors lurking around corners you can’t always see adds to the intensity of this game.

Much like how Resident Evil Requiem mixes horror and action together, Tormented Souls has plenty of challenges tied to fighting against spine-chilling threats. You have to be on your guard constantly in this game, checking areas that sometimes use their fixed camera angles to hide enemies until they suddenly jump out at you. Although you do travel through time and gain access to other powers, I’ve found that Tormented Souls‘ older style also includes not pulling its punches when it comes to dramatic and brutal encounters.

4. Mouthwashing

The PS1 polygon look of Mouthwashing helps sell a story about a crew stranded in the outer reaches of space, and the fall into insanity that results from it. Without giving away any spoilers, this game has a dark narrative that tackles themes beyond anything you’d see in a modern AAA horror game of any kind. The descent into madness is told through multiple leaps across time, where you get to see events from the future mixed with the destructive choices of the past that put the crew of the Tulpar into the situation they’re in.

The visuals of this game only enhance the story, with the perspective of characters sometimes manipulating what you see based on their psychological response to some scenarios. The screen will smear from scene to scene, sometimes making you think that your game crashed before moving on to the next part of the story. Although it only takes a few hours to complete, the look of Mouthwashing only sells its impact more, with bold choices from its retro style only enhancing some of the narrative’s most memorable parts.

3. Signalis

Already considered somewhat of a modern classic, Signalis is one of the best translations of older style visuals out there. The pixelized characters and environments help sell a horror story full of terrifying, almost eldritch concepts that cause you to question your own value. As a Replika, or a human-like android, you must travel through a mysterious planet searching for answers after awakening from cryo sleep in a dystopian future. Similar to Resident Evil, puzzles and limited inventory help build lots of tension throughout your adventure.

Signalis‘ greatest strengths also come from the layers upon layers of existential dread that builds as you continue playing through the sci-fi horror title. The full story of the game takes multiple playthroughs to understand completely, with your sanity threatening to slip with every new layer you unravel. The top-down view of the game allows you to fully take in the terrifying moments, which are often presented in eerie fashion through subliminal cosmic horror. Described as “A Dream about Dreaming,” Signalis‘ retro vibe almost adds to the mind-bending and detached feelings this game never shies away from creating.

2. Conscript

Courtesy of Jordan Mochi

Conscript has a visual art style similar to Signalis, but the two games couldn’t be more different. Set within the first World War, Conscript‘s horror doesn’t come from supernatural events or encounters with terrible monsters, but rather plays it straight with the terror that comes from the war itself. You fight in narrow trenches, tunnels underground, or in ruined landscapes devastated from the conflict. The historical and brutal depictions of war in this game are harrowing, especially when paired with emotional storytelling surrounding several characters.

Your role as a soldier from France takes you to major sites of battle, including the infamous Battle of Verdun during the Great War. The horror of this game not only comes from taking other human life, but from having to scavenge for resources to fend off new enemies. The crunchy visuals almost look like an older CRPG or strategy game, only much darker, with similarities to the first two Fallout games in some ways. The top-down view lets you see the entirety of the war’s effects, presenting a strong horror experience that stands out through its real-life context.

1. Alisa

Courtesy of Casper Croes

Almost a spitting image of the first Resident Evil, Alisa is a 3D horror adventure that acts as a genuine throwback to the ’90s, with faded and painted background merging with character models that would look right at home on old consoles. This game places you in a fantasy world inspired by a 1920’s Victorian setting, putting you in the shoes of an Elite Royal Agent named Alisa. On the trail of a wanted criminal, Alisa ends up trapped in a mansion where mechanical dolls come to life, hunting her at every step.

Traveling through the game’s “Dollhouse” mansion comes with a number of strange encounters, as you find a variety of weapons to take down enemies. This game is dedicated to playing like a classic survival horror title, even perfectly re-creating the “tank” controls of titles from the ’90s era. Fixed camera angles are here, along with almost comical voice acting and frustrating puzzles that will have you pulling your hair out.

Navigating the game’s setting comes with a number of terrifying moments as you discover new areas and progress forward. Alisa is so faithful at re-creating that ’90s horror feel that every step is a reflection of other titles that helped define survival horror over the years. For that alone, the visuals and gameplay of this title may as well have been made in the ’90s, even if it was technically released in 2021.

What are your favorite “retro” style horror games? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!