Top 10 PlayStation Store Deals in the 2025 “Tokyo Game Show” Sale

The PlayStation Store‘s “Tokyo Game Show” sale for 2025 seems like it would exclusively be games developed in the Land of the Rising Sun. And while there are many games that fit that description, a sizeable portion of these discounted titles are from all around the globe, including, as this list shows, the United States and England. Some games don’t even have any ties to Japan, but a sale is a sale and these themes sometimes seem like loose guidelines rather than strict ones that only include games that match the topic.

Regardless, here are 10 of the best discounts in the 2025 “Tokyo Game Show” sale on the PlayStation Store. All deals listed here will be live until October 8th at 11:59 pm PT.

10) Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Image COurtesy of Sony INteractive Entertainment

Price: $59.49 / $69.99

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has finally gone on sale for the first time on the PlayStation Store since its launch in late June. Like its predecessor, On the Beach has players wandering around an open world delivering packages while dodging hostile ghostly beings known as BTs, as well as other humans. But this sequel has a lot more options for players to take advantage of, leading to more freedom. Planning out routes and strategizing how to tackle each one is a unique gameplay loop that is more engaging than it might typically seem. Some of the edges have been sanded off when compared to its prickly predecessor, but this weird Kojima Productions ride is like nothing else.

9) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate

Image COurtesy of Super evil Megacorp

Price: $14.99 / $29.99

It surely isn’t Hades, but Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is better than it has any right to be considering it is a licensed, mobile-first roguelite. It can’t stand up to Supergiant Games’ genre titan because its weak (and flagrantly unfinished) story and less varied room layouts, but Splintered Fate has surprisingly smooth controls and a decent amount of build variety tucked into its many upgrades and perks. It is even set to receive a huge free update on September 30th that will bring a new story, more enemies, additional powers, extra levels, “visual upgrades,” an arcade mode, and balance adjustments (in addition to paid DLC that adds Metalhead as a player character). PlayStation players will have to wait a bit for the recently launched Hades 2, but Splintered Fate can help pass the time until Hades 2 makes its way over.

8) Monster Train

Image Courtesy of Shiny Shoe

Price: $12.49 / $24.99

Monster Train is built for those who love games like Slay the Spire, and it’s hard not to compare the two. Players have to manage a multistory train and the enemies that jump aboard, as they cannot make it to the top floor and take out the invaluable pyre that powers the iron horse. It is a challenging dance that requires steady planning and clever card use, which is where it shares similarities to Mega Crit’s brutal classic. It has a sequel, but this first entry hasn’t lost its luster.

7) Street Fighter 6

Image Courtesy of Capcom

Price: $19.99 / $39.99

While its contemporaries have gone through their own struggles, Street Fighter 6 is still trucking along without turbulence. This well-built fighter sits at the wonderful nexus of accessibility and depth, as it has plenty of casual-friendly modes, control schemes, and tutorials in addition to a suite of competitive options and fleshed-out combatants. The solo campaign World Tour mode is a complete waste of time and its cosmetics are generally too expensive, but Street Fighter 6 is still one of the best modern entries in the genre because of its eye-catching and graffiti-heavy urban style, flexible and deep mechanics, and multiplayer modes.

6) Forza Horizon 5

Image Courtesy of Xbox Game Studios

Price: $29.99 / $59.99

Forza Horizon 5 is seen as one of the better arcadey racers for a reason. It’s got the typically tight racing mechanics that are accessible to a wide range of players (thanks to its many settings), but takes place in Mexico this time and showcases that beautiful terrain off wonderfully, something that is made even more stunning through its new dynamic weather system. Xbox also just announced its sequel, so now is as good a time as any to jump into Forza Horizon 5.

5) Monster Hunter Wilds

Image Courtesy of Capcom

Price: $48.99 / $69.99

Monster Hunter Wilds is not widely viewed as the best entry in the series, but it’s still a strong one. Its hunting gameplay makes players pay attention to their builds and attacks as they try to slay monsters and get specific items, an exercise that’s geared toward cooperative play. Capcom has sanded off some of the rough edges, making it a little easier to get into and more forgiving in spots, but the studio may have gone a bit too far, meaning it is not as challenging as past installments and, as a result, slightly less satisfying. However, Capcom is still supporting the game through regular updates and is about to collaborate with Final Fantasy XIV, letting Monster Hunter players finally ride a chocobo while on the hunt.

4) Shadows of the Damned Hella Remastered

Image Courtesy of GRasshopper Manufacture

Price: $17.99 / $24.99

Shadows of the Damned was a cult classic during the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation but had mostly been inaccessible on modern hardware because of PlayStation’s spotty backwards compatibility and the lack of a PC version. This has been addressed through Shadows of the Damned Hella Remastered, which puts this gonzo Grasshopper Manufacture joint on contemporary systems. Even though it is over 14 years old, this action horror shooter set in the underworld inspired by Eastern European architecture is still refreshing because of its weird and immature style. The passable gunplay is not near the genre’s peak and it being more of a bare-bones port than a remaster is disappointing, but it remains an important relic of a simpler time.

3) The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

Image Courtesy of Arc system Works

Price: $5.99 / $29.99

The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories is yet another strange game from Japan coming from a team led by someone who goes by a moniker with a number at the end, but The Missing could not be more different than Shadows of the Damned. It’s a puzzle platformer that sees the main character maim herself in order to progress and get around or through obstacles, which is a core mechanic that rides the line between silly and brutal. Its story about finding a missing partner also has massive tonal swings and doesn’t often work, but it’s a bizarre experience that deserves a look.

2) Shadows of Doubt

Image Courtesy of ColePowered Games

Price: $12.49 / $24.99

Shadows of Doubt is unlike most games where players just go into some special vision mode in order to follow the golden footprints in order to “solve” the case. This title has players actually do the detective work in a dense procedurally generated world. This leads to real sleuthing where players have to track down suspects by looking through phonebooks, combing through security footage, and analyzing fingerprints. There are many more ways to get a lead, but they all require that players use critical thinking to link everything together instead of following an obvious objective marker that says exactly what to do. It even just received a big update that adds a few modifiers, including one where a small snail slowly follows the player and kills them upon contact, like a nonsexual, mollusk-centric version of It Follows.

1) Pistol Whip

Image Courtesy of Cloudhead Games

Price: $16.49 or $14.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $29.99

Pistol Whip is still one of the best VR games. This rhythmic shooter combines the best parts of both of those genres, since it provides thumping beats while testing the player’s marksmanship. Weaving around bullets and nailing consecutive headshots while staying on beat is a true thrill and doesn’t get old, especially given the scores of free updates, modes, and modifiers the title has seen since its launch. It’s also quite a workout, which is a great added bonus.

