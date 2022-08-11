10 Days, 10 Games, $10 Best Buy Sale Continues With Nioh 2

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Best Buy is in the midst of an anniversary sales event that includes a pretty fantastic sale on video games. For 10 days, Best Buy will roll out a featured game priced at only $9.99, and the title for the second day is Nioh 2. That's an insane deal that you can take advantage of right here until the end of the day today, August 11th. Just make sure to check out the latest deal each day through August 19th.

Note that the PlayStation 4 Nioh 2 Standard Edition can be upgraded to as PlayStation 5 version for free. The deal was also available here on Amazon at the time of writing, but heavily backordered.

In 2017, Team Ninja released Nioh for the PlayStation 4," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Taking place in a fictionalized version of Japan in the year 1600, the game debuted to strong reviews, with many complimenting its story and use of traditional Japanese folklore. Unfortunately, the title's blistering difficulty made it very much an acquired taste. Nioh 2 is the kind of sequel that's very much more of the same. As such, fans of the original game will likely find a lot to enjoy, but newcomers and the more casual crowd might find themselves quickly overwhelmed. It's easily the game's biggest problem, and it will likely prove divisive for most players."

"Unleash your darkness. Master the art of the samurai in this brutal masocore RPG... for death is coming," reads an official blurb about the game over on the PlayStation Store. "Journey to 1555 Japan, a country gripped in endless warfare where monsters and evil spirits stalk a land of natural beauty and menacing peril. Hunt down your enemies as a rogue mercenary wielding the supernatural powers of the mythical Yokai. Can you survive the treacherous Sengoku era and the new and terrifying Dark Realm?"

You can keep tabs on the latest Nioh 2 updates right here.