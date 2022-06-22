Apex Legends Leak Reveals Changes to Controversial Feature

Apex Legends has been available since 2019, and over the years, there haven't been many bigger talking points than aim assist, which isn't just a big talking point in Apex Legends, but just about every competitive shooter. With more and more games implementing cross-play, developers are adding aim assist for controller players so they can more fairly compete with keyboard and mouse players, as the latter offers a substantial advantage in terms of speed and precision. Some games get this balance right, others not so much. Apex Legends isn't plagued with an aim assist problem, but it's certainly an issue enough that it's become a talking point in the community, with many calling for changes to the current implementation of it.

Earlier this year, Repsawn Entertainment acknowledged the debate and confirmed it was "evaluating" aim assist. At the time, this was all that was said, and since then nothing has been added to this, leaving fans in the dark on whether or not anything is coming in the pipeline. Well, it looks like there is something in the pipeline and potentially coming soon.

Over on Twitter, Apex Legends content creator, Thordan Smash, relayed word of files in the game that indicate that changes are being worked and coming for aim assist. In fact, it seems the changes are already live in custom matches, presumably for the purpose of testing before a larger rollout.

Custom lobbies in Apex Legends have changed the verbiage for Aim Assist on console and pc override values. Changes coming? pic.twitter.com/fZMM5lYTUr — GG Thordan Smash (@Thordansmash) June 18, 2022

Unfortunately, the leak makes no mention of any specifics. In other words, if changes are being made, we have no clue what they will be. And it's important to emphasize "if" because this is just a leak. Datamining leaks are very reliable, however, they also represent work in progress, aka work that may never see the light of day or that will change over time.

As always, we will keep you updated. Right now, Respawn Entertainment nor EA nor anyone involved with either has commented on this leak and the speculation it has created. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accrodingly.