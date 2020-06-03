Cancelled Avengers Game Footage Surfaces Online

New gameplay footage of a cancelled Marvel video game starring the Avengers has emerged online that shows Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, and Thor taking on Skrulls. This is from the first-person co-op game that was in development for Xbox 360, PS3, and PC at THQ Studio Australia and intended to release around the first Avengers film before the studio closed. While it is very clearly an early build of the game, it remains a good look at what could have been.

The footage comes by way of Andrew Borman, who works as a Digital Games Curator at the Museum of Play in Rochester, New York, and routinely shares extensive looks at these sorts of early builds online in his free time. Though it was intended to release around the time of the first Avengers movie, it apparently had little to do with it, and instead focused on a plot that was a take on the Secret Invasion storyline from the comics.

I can't say this was something I expected to see this week, early and broken or not. #avengersassemble pic.twitter.com/IrjMEYJ3nT — Andrew Borman (@Borman18) June 1, 2020

"This is footage from an early build of THQ's The Avengers, running on Xbox 360," the description on the YouTube video of roughly 10 minutes of footage notes. "It was recovered from a harddrive over on ObscureGamers, and is missing many of the files that may have once been included, if they ever made it to an Xbox 360 build."

While this particular Avengers game was never completed, and we will therefore never see what the developers were working towards, there is actually a new Avengers game set to release later this year. Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

What do you think of the footage of the cancelled game? Are you excited to check out Marvel's Avengers when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.