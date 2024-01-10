Dark Souls Trilogy Compendium Reprint Is Up For Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Back in 2019, Future Press released compendium that celebrated FromSoftware's iconic Dark Souls Trilogy, and it sold like hotcakes – currently fetching hundreds of dollars on eBay. Don't waste your money on a third party copy though. Future Press has launched what they call a "strictly limited one-time reprint" that features 25th Anniversary branding along with some minor changes to the slipcase and cover, and it is now available to pre-order here on Amazon for $59.99 with a release date set for March 31st.

Now, you might be wondering why this is labeled as a 25th anniversary edition. Time movies pretty fast, but we've done the math on our fingers and we're pretty sure that the launch of the first Dark Souls game in 2011 wasn't 25 years ago. Confusingly, they're referring to the 25th anniversary of Future Press, so that mystery is solved. As for the mysteries contained within the book, you'll find all of the answers below.

The Dark Souls compendium book includes all of the enemies, items, equipment, areas and NPC dialogue of each game in an easy-to-reference format that's color-coded by game. You'll get the full story of Dark Souls, a World Guide, and four bonus art prints on high quality card stock that's suitable for framing.

The Dark Souls series is one of the most popular game franchises of all time, a brutal action RPG set in a dark fantasy world. The games are known for their extreme difficulty, with numerous deaths expected throughout the series as players learn how to survive in an unforgiving environment and fight foes who often require unique strategies to defeat. FromSoftware has published a trilogy of Dark Souls games, as well as several games made using the same general model, including Bloodborne and Elden Ring.