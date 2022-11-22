Dungeons & Dragons Buy 2, Get 1 Free Book Deal Is Back

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Interested in getting started with Dungeons & Dragons? Maybe you're a seasoned player seeking out new adventures. Maybe you've been watching Stranger Things and you're wondering what all of the fuss is about. Whatever the case, Amazon is back with another buy 2, get 1 free sale for the week of Black Friday 2022 that includes an assortment of items. Plenty of D&D books are eligible, including core rulebooks. Many of the books are massively discounted on top of the B2G1 offer.

If you search for "dungeons" or "dungeons & dragons" in the sale's search bar, you'll uncover a treasure trove of items, and more will likely be added in the coming days. You can shop the entire sale right here, and we've picked out some of the best D&D items in the list below to get you started. Note that you can mix and match any of the eligible products with your Dungeons & Dragons purchase to earn your freebie. Again, additional titles might be added in the coming days, though some might be removed as well. Sadly, the upcoming Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen wasn't eligible at the time of writing. It won't arrive until December 6th.

The Best D&D Book Deals

In other D&D news, Hasbro recently released new products in support of the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie. The most interesting of these are called Dicelings, which are toys that transform from an oversized twenty-sided dice to a classic Dungeons & Dragons monster such a white Owlbear, a black dragon red dragon, and a Beholder. If Transformers and Dungeons and Dragons had a crossover, this would be it. Pre-orders for Dicelings are available here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code HOLIDAYFREE22) for $13.99 each.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 6, 2023.

You can keep up with our full tabletop game coverage here, and subscribe to The Character Sheet, ComicBook.com's new YouTube channel covering all tabletop RPG news.