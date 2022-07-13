Dungeons & Dragons Buy 2, Get 1 For 50% Off Amazon Prime Day Deal Updated

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Interested in getting started with Dungeons & Dragons? Maybe you've been watching Stranger Things Season 4 and you're wondering what all the fuss is about. Maybe you're a seasoned player seeking out new adventures. Whatever the case, Amazon has you covered with a buy 2, get 1 for 50% off sale for Prime Day 2022 that includes an assortment of popular books. Plenty of D&D titles are eligible (like the brand new Monsters of the Multiverse), and most of these books are heavily discounted to begin with. UPDATE: New books added.

If you search for "dungeons" or "dungeons & dragons" in the sale's search bar, you'll uncover a treasure trove of items. You can shop the entire sale right here, and we've picked out some of the best D&D items in the list below to get you started. Keep in mind that the sale will only be available through July 13th, and new titles can be added or removed at any time. Note that you can mix and match any of the eligible products with your Dungeons & Dragons purchase to earn your freebie.