Dungeons & Dragons Buy 2, Get 1 For 50% Off Amazon Prime Day Deal Updated
Interested in getting started with Dungeons & Dragons? Maybe you've been watching Stranger Things Season 4 and you're wondering what all the fuss is about. Maybe you're a seasoned player seeking out new adventures. Whatever the case, Amazon has you covered with a buy 2, get 1 for 50% off sale for Prime Day 2022 that includes an assortment of popular books. Plenty of D&D titles are eligible (like the brand new Monsters of the Multiverse), and most of these books are heavily discounted to begin with. UPDATE: New books added.
If you search for "dungeons" or "dungeons & dragons" in the sale's search bar, you'll uncover a treasure trove of items. You can shop the entire sale right here, and we've picked out some of the best D&D items in the list below to get you started. Keep in mind that the sale will only be available through July 13th, and new titles can be added or removed at any time. Note that you can mix and match any of the eligible products with your Dungeons & Dragons purchase to earn your freebie.
- Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set
- Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse
- Player's Handbook
- Dungeon Master's Guide
- Mythic Odysseys of Theros
- Tomb of Annihilation
- Volo's Guide to Monsters
-
- Tasha's Cauldron of Everything
- Fizban's Treasury of Dragons
- Eberron: Rising from the Last War
- Candlekeep Mysteries
-
Guildmasters' Guide to Ravnica
- Xanathar's Guide to Everything
- D&D Waterdeep Dragon Heist
- Dungeons & Dragons Ghosts of Saltmarsh
- Storm King's Thunder
- Baldur's Gate: Descent Into Avernus
- Tales From the Yawning Portal
- Icewind Dale: Rime of The Frostmaiden
- Acquisitions Incorporated
- The Monsters Know What They're Doing: Combat Tactics for Dungeon Masters
- Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana: A Visual History